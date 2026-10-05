Benni McCarthy Gives Harambee Stars Fans a Reality Check Ahead of AFCON 2027: 'A Very Impossible Task'

Benni McCarthy has urged patience with Harambee Stars, warning that facing powerhouses such as Morocco, South Africa and Senegal requires Kenya to first close the gap.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has issued a candid reality check to Kenyan football fans and critics, calling on supporters to align their expectations with the current development stage of the national team.

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Speaking in Kigali ahead of Kenya’s international friendly against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, the former Manchester United attacking coach candidly addressed the gap between East African football and the continent's elite powerhouses.

Following an underwhelming qualifying window for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which saw Kenya record a 1-1 home draw against Eritrea before falling 1-0 to Guinea in Conakry, Benni McCarthy faced sharp scrutiny over team selection and tactical approach.

However, the South African tactician insisted that building a competitive squad for AFCON 2027 requires patience, realistic assessments, and systemic improvements across the domestic game.

‘We Are a Very Humble Team’: Acknowledging the Talent Gap

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Benni McCarthy did not mince words when comparing Kenya's squad composition to top African nations whose players feature regularly in major European leagues, pointing out that national team development cannot happen in a vacuum.

Highlighting the stark difference in profile between Harambee Stars and their continental rivals, McCarthy stressed that Kenya remains a developing football nation on the continental stage.

"Kenya is a very small nation when it comes to football. We're not the biggest nation. When you have teams like South Africa and Guinea, who have so many players who play in the top leagues in the world. Borussia Dortmund, for example, they have players who play in the French league. And then you have Kenya. You know, we are a very humble team," Benn McCarthy said.

Benni McCarthy Managing Fan Expectations

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Addressing public pressure and demands for instant results against Africa's established juggernauts like Bafana Bafana, Morocco, and Senegal, the former Manchester United coach warned that expecting immediate victories against world-class opposition ignores structural realities.

Benni McCarthy noted that the primary target remains long-term development to ensure Kenya presents a formidable, well-prepared side when co-hosting AFCON 2027 alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

"So yeah, for us, it's about learning, improving and bettering ourselves. And hopefully, by the time AFCON comes with all the matches, all the experience that we've achieved, then that would have given us a little bit of a bigger platform to compete at the highest level and not disgrace ourselves,” Benni McCarthy said.

“You know, but if people are expecting me to beat Bafana, to beat Morocco, to beat Senegal, it's very hard; it's a very impossible task because of the players that those countries have and the leagues that they play for and the players that we have in Kenya."

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The Domestic League Challenge & Fitness Disparity

A major source of debate among Kenyan supporters has been the call for increased call-ups for local FKF Premier League talent.

Benni McCarthy directly addressed these criticisms, revealing the practical difficulties of selecting domestic players when local competitions are off-season while international opponents are fully match-fit.

Explaining the predicament facing his coaching staff, Benni McCarthy highlighted how armchair critics often overlook logistical and physical hurdles.

"Not everybody plays in Europe, so a lot of our players come from the local leagues in Kenya. And just so you know also, People are calling for Kenyan players, but the league has not even started. So none of the players in Kenya has played a single league match,” Benni McCarthy said.

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“So how do you select players who haven't even played, and the rest of the world, the competitions have already started. So I think from the outside it's always easy. Everybody on the outside is the best coach, the best players. But when you get a chance to be on this side, then you see how hard it is."

Rwanda Friendly as a Benchmark for South Africa

Despite the challenges, McCarthy views the friendly clash against Stephen Constantine’s high-flying Rwanda side as a vital testing ground.

Amavubi enter the fixture atop their AFCON qualifying group after securing back-to-back victories against Liberia and Cape Verde.

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According to Benni McCarthy, playing an in-form East African rival will help gauge the team’s physical readiness before Harambee Stars take on South Africa in future competitive windows.

"[Playing against Rwanda] will be a nice preparation for the boys when we do face South Africa. Then we know the level we have to raise ourselves to have a good performance because this Rwanda team is maybe very close to the level that South Africa is playing at. Friendly match, AFCON qualifiers, World Cup qualifiers. It is all the same,” he said.