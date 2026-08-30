Xabi Alonso Sends Chelsea Warning After Brighton Thriller: 'I Am Not Excited'

Xabi Alonso has reacted to Chelsea's dramatic start to the season after another thrilling Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso expressed both delight and relief after his team secured a dramatic 4-3 victory against Brighton at Stamford Bridge in a match that had everything.

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The Spanish coach has quickly forged a team that provides plenty of entertainment, though perhaps more than he would like at both ends of the pitch. Alonso watched his side storm into a commanding 3-0 lead and look poised to score even more.

However, Chelsea allowed Brighton back into the contest, with the score narrowing to 3-2 before a Cole Palmer goal provided some breathing room at 4-2.

Brighton refused to give up, with Pascal Gross scoring in stoppage time to make it 4-3, but the Blues managed to hold on for the win.

While pleased with the result, Alonso was concerned by the number of defensive chances his team conceded. His worries were compounded when substitute Moises Caicedo was forced off with an injury shortly after coming on.

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With two wins from two Premier League games, Alonso's Chelsea has scored seven goals but also conceded five, highlighting the team's exciting but volatile start to the season.

Xabi Alonso Reacts to Chelsea's Rollercoaster Victory

Speaking to Sky Sports, Alonso reflected on the chaotic nature of the game. "The most important thing is the feeling of victory. You have to enjoy it," he said.

"But so many things happened. We had a great, great start and got the 3-0 lead playing really well. After that, we weren't able to keep the ball enough. We were playing a little bit based on the result."

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When asked about the team's impressive attacking display, Alonso remained focused on the areas needing improvement.

"I am not excited. I am focused and thinking about what we have to do in the game with a 3-0 lead," he explained.

"We conceded to make it 3-1, and when you go into halftime with that lead, you need to be aware. We could have scored another clear chance from Cole [Palmer] as well. We will analyse it, but now it is time to enjoy it a little bit."

Building a Winning Mentality

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Alonso emphasised that the team's development is a comprehensive process, involving both tactical and mental adjustments.

"It is everything, and it is part of the things we need to experience and learn from," he noted. "It is still early days for this team that is coming together. The pieces are coming together with good energy and attitude. I have to say, 'Top start, guys, but we have to keep going.'"

"At the end, they fought and showed a great team spirit. For me, this togetherness and the fans behind us in the tough moments, to build that is almost as important as building the football ideas."

Martinez's Debut and Caicedo's Injury

The manager praised the impact of new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who made his debut after joining from Aston Villa.

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"We will get clean sheets, for sure. We want to win, but if we have more clean sheets, we will win more games," Alonso stated. "With Emi, we have a top personality, a top 'keeper, and that will help with the development of the team."