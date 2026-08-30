From 'Son of Nobody' to Global Icon: Eliud Kipchoge Reveals the Values Behind His Extraordinary Journey

Eliud Kipchoge has opened up about the experiences and values that continue to shape his remarkable journey beyond the track.

Eliud Kipchoge has spent more than two decades proving that the biggest limits in life are often the ones people place on themselves.

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Widely regarded as one of the greatest distance runners in history, the Kenyan marathon legend has won Olympic gold twice, claimed world and Olympic medals on the track, broken the official marathon world record twice and become the first person to run the distance in under two hours.

But behind those historic achievements is a much more personal story, one that began in Kenya's Rift Valley, where Eliud Kipchoge was raised by a single mother and learned lessons about discipline, consistency and resilience long before he became a global sporting icon.

Now, as he enters a new chapter with his World Tour, Kipchoge is using the lessons of his past to shape a much bigger mission: inspiring the world to run while creating opportunities for vulnerable children.

Eliud Kipchoge: From Competitive Runner to Global Mission

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After 23 years of competitive running, Kipchoge could easily have chosen to step away from the sport. Instead, he decided to take his message to the world.

The marathon great has embarked on a World Tour that will see him run a marathon on every continent over the next two and a half years, including Antarctica.

For Kipchoge, however, the journey is about much more than collecting miles or adding new destinations to his remarkable career.

“The World Tour was a beautiful idea. I woke up and decided with my team that instead of retiring, I would make a major transition. I want to visit the whole world and spread the message of making this a running world,” Eliud Kipchoge told NBC Sports.

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Eliud Kipchoge: The Kenyan Values Behind the Legend

Kipchoge's success is often associated with Kenya's high-altitude training environment and the country's remarkable distance-running culture. But the marathon icon believes the real foundation goes deeper than geography.

“Kenya is an East African country. The world associates us with distance running because of our environment, altitude, and landscape. But above all, what drives these factors are our values: discipline, consistency, honesty, and a focus on the next generation, because we need to bring young people into the sport.”

“Those are the values that we as Kenyans, people born, raised, and training here, live and work by every day.”

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The ‘Son of Nobody’ Who Refused to Be Defined

One of the most revealing parts of Kipchoge's story is his experience growing up with a single mother. He remembers a culture in which children raised without fathers could face harsh judgement.

“In the culture where I was born, many people don't respect single mothers or the children they raise. They believe only a father can provide knowledge and protection, but that’s wrong. A parent is a parent. All children are the same,” he said.

Rather than allowing those attitudes to define him, Kipchoge turned them into motivation. “I told myself: I have energy, knowledge, eyes to see, and legs to run. I will show these people that even though I was raised by a single mother, I can still run and defeat those raised by two parents.”

Long before elite coaches and training camps entered his life, Kipchoge says his biggest lessons came from watching his mother.

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“When I was young, I was disadvantaged,” Kipchoge explained. “I was a vulnerable child because I did not receive love from two parents. But all in all, I believed in myself. That’s what helped me get to where I am today.”

His famous belief that “No human is limited” therefore carries a deeply personal meaning. “Sport gave me an opportunity, but it also gave me another way of thinking and a platform to tell people that we are not limited,” he said.

“If Eliud, 'the son of nobody,' can come out and break a world record and run under two hours... then why not you?”

Kipchoge credits his mother's example for helping build the consistency that became one of his greatest competitive weapons.