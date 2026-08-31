AFC Leopards Receive Major Boost as Key Duo Returns from Long Layoff

AFC Leopards have received a major boost ahead of the 2026/27 FKFPL season with two key players returning to full training.

AFC Leopards have received a timely shot in the arm ahead of the 2026/27 FKF Premier League campaign following the full return to first-team training of attacking duo Elias Mugane and Julius Masaba.

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Both players have rejoined full squad sessions over the past week after recovering from major injury setbacks that severely disrupted their previous seasons.

Their return provides head coach Fred Ambani with crucial depth and tactical flexibility in the forward line as the 12-time Kenyan champions finalise preparations ahead of the league start.

Elias Mugane: The Return That Feels Like a Brand-New Signing

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For Elias Mugane, reintegration into full squad activities marks the end of a long and gruelling rehabilitation process.

The highly touted forward joined Ingwe in September from National Super League (NSL) side Fortune Sacco, where he had finished as the top scorer with 22 goals, only to suffer a devastating knee injury during a team training session in November.

Medical assessments revealed a severe complex injury comprising a complete Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) rupture, a Grade 3 tear of the medial meniscus, and a partial tear of the Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL). Following surgery in December, Mugane was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Having missed out on displaying his goal-scoring credentials in his maiden top-flight campaign, Mugane’s recovery feels like a fresh transfer arrival for AFC Leopards, offering additional firepower, aerial presence, and clinical finishing in the final third.

Julius Masaba Adds Big-Match Pedigree

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Similarly, winger Julius Masaba is back in contention after a frustration-filled 2025/26 campaign plagued by recurrent knee and ankle issues.

The former Kariobangi Sharks attacker, whose defining moment of the previous season came when he netted a dramatic winner against arch-rivals Gor Mahia in December, was limited to sporadic appearances before being sidelined in late March following a substitute inclusion against Tusker FC.

Now fully recovered, Masaba’s return restores pace, directness, and elite 1v1 threat on the flanks, giving Ingwe another proven match-winner in high-stakes encounters.

Kelly Madada and Issa Emuria Updates

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While Mugane and Masaba have cleared their medical protocols, AFC Leopards' medical staff continues to oversee the recovery of two other key squad members.

Kelly Madada, the highly rated young midfielder, is making steady progress in his rehabilitation program and is closing in on a return to full training.

On his part, Issa Emuria faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines after undergoing specialised knee surgery earlier this month, delaying his competitive debut for the club.