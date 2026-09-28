Harambee Stars Coach Hails Mohammed Bajaber as a 'Game-Changer' After Eritrea Draw

Benni McCarthy praised Mohammed Bajaber's impact off the bench as Kenya fought back to secure a late equaliser against Eritrea.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has pushed back against public scepticism over his squad selection, singling out second-half substitutes Mohammed Bajaber and Ben Stanley Omondi after Kenya’s 1-1 draw with Eritrea in their opening AFCON 2027 Group D qualification match on Saturday, September 26, at the Nyayo National Stadium.

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Trailing 1-0 following a 35th-minute defensive lapse that allowed Eritrean forward Nahom Girmai Netabay to score, Kenya faced a frustrating afternoon in front of a demanding home crowd.

However, the introduction of Mohammed Bajaber and Ben Stanley Omondi off the bench dramatically shifted the momentum, culminating in an 86th-minute equaliser tapped home by Ryan Ogam following Ben Stanley's pinpoint low cross.

Benni McCarthy on Changing the Dynamics at Nyayo Stadium

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For the first hour of the encounter, Kenya struggled to break down Eritrea’s well-organised, low-block defensive structure.

Disrupted by off-field administrative delays earlier in the week that left the squad with minimal training sessions together, Harambee Stars looked sluggish in transition and lacked penetration in the final third.

Benni McCarthy executed a key double substitution in the mid-second half. Ben Stanley Omondi replaced Micah Obiero to inject directness on the right flank, while attacking midfielder Mohammed Bajaber came on in the 69th minute for Manzur Okwaro to anchor the left wing.

Mohammed Bajaber immediately began stretching the Eritrean defence with his intricate footwork, sharp combination play, and dangerous deliveries into the penalty box.

In the 75th minute, his powerful strike tested Eritrean goalkeeper Abdulrahman, signalling a shift in momentum that eventually opened up space for Ben Stanley to engineer the dramatic late equaliser.

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Benni McCarthy Calls Out Critics

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Benni McCarthy did not hold back when addressing the criticism both players had received from local football supporters when the squad list was initially announced.

Benni McCarthy underscored that international football demands a specific mentality that fans do not always see from the outside.

Confirming his total faith in Bajaber and Ben Stanley Omondi, McCarthy stated: "Even though he was criticised for being selected, Mohammed Bajaber, today, when he came on, he was a game-changer for us, Ben Stanley. And these are all players that Kenyan fans don't want. But when they play for the national team, they never disappoint. So when you play in the Champions League, you know."

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