Berlin Marathon: Kenyans Fall Short as Guye Adola Takes Decisive Victory in Men's Race

Guye Adola stormed to victory at the Berlin Marathon, holding off a formidable field while Eliud Kipchoge’s iconic course record remained untouched.

Ethiopia’s Guye Adola captured victory in the men’s race in a time of 2:02:51, holding off a fierce challenge from countryman Gemechu Dida Diriba (2:03:19) in second and Tanzania’s Gabriel Gerald Geay (2:03:59) in third at the 2026 Berlin Marathon on Sunday, September 27.

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Despite a blistering early pace that put the leaders on course-record watch, the historic course benchmark of 2:01:09, set by Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge during his world-record victory in 2022, remained safely out of reach.

Berlin Marathon: Men’s Race Report

In the men’s race, crossing the 5km checkpoint, Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega set the pace at the front of the men’s field, closely followed by fellow countryman Asefa Boki in second position.

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Kenya’s Erick Sang held third spot as the lone non-Ethiopian in the top flight, leading a tight pack that rounded out the top five with Andamlak Belihu in fourth and Gemechu Dida Diriba in fifth.

Reaching the 10km mark, Tanzania’s Gabriel Gerald Geay surged ahead from tenth to claim the lead, followed closely by Erick Sang in second place.

Behind them, Ethiopian contenders swept the rest of the top five, with Andamlak Belihu moving up to third, Asefa Boki dropping to fourth, and Gemechu Dida Diriba maintaining his fifth-place position.

Crossing the 15km mark, Erick Sang pushed ahead to grab the lead, with Selemon Barega moving back up into second place.

Gabriel Gerald Geay dropped to third, followed by Andamlak Belihu in fourth and Gemechu Dida Diriba holding firm in fifth.

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Passing the 20km split, Selemon Barega reclaimed the lead, pushing Erick Sang down into second place. Asefa Boki surged back up the field into third, while Gabriel Gerald Geay slipped to fourth and Gemechu Dida Diriba held on to his consistent fifth position.

Crossing the 25km mark, Selemon Barega maintained his position at the front of the men's pack, with Erick Sang staying close behind in second place.

Making a move up the standings, Gemechu Dida Diriba climbed into third, followed by compatriots Andamlak Belihu in fourth and Asefa Boki rounding out the top five.

Passing the 30km mark, Guye Adola surged ahead to take over the race lead, closely followed by fellow countryman Selemon Barega in second place.

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Ethiopia completed a sweep of the top five positions as Gemechu Dida Diriba held on to third, while Asefa Boki climbed into fourth and Andamlak Belihu slipped to fifth.

Passing the 35km mark, Guye Adola maintained his race lead, opening up a nine-second cushion ahead of countryman Gemechu Dida Diriba in second place.

Early leader Selemon Barega slipped to third, while Gabriel Gerald Geay surged back into the top flight in fourth ahead of Asefa Boki in fifth.

Passing the 40km mark, Guye Adola strengthened his grip on the lead, crossing in 1:56:24 to stretch his gap to 18 seconds over countryman Gemechu Dida Diriba in second place. Gabriel Gerald Geay moved up to take third spot, pushing early pace-setter Selemon Barega down into fourth.