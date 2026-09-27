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Benni McCarthy Defends Heavily Criticised Ben Stanley Omondi Following Game-Changing Assist Against Eritrea

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 09:33 - 27 September 2026
Benni McCarthy Defends Heavily Criticised Ben Stanley Omondi Following Game-Changing Assist Against Eritrea
Benni McCarthy Defends Heavily Criticised Ben Stanley Omondi Following Game-Changing Assist Against Eritrea Image source: Harambee Stars
Benni McCarthy has come out in strong support of Ben Stanley Omondi after the midfielder made a decisive impact in Kenya’s AFCON qualifier against Eritrea.
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Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has strongly defended Ben Stanley Omondi against criticism, praising the playmaker’s game-changing impact off the bench during Kenya’s opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match at the Nyayo National Stadium.

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In a tightly contested fixture against a stubborn Eritrea side, Kenya found themselves trailing and searching for inspiration to break down a compact defensive unit.

Benni McCarthy turned to his bench, introducing Ben Stanley Omondi into the fray to inject creativity and composure in the final third.

The tactical gamble paid off handsomely as Ben Stanley Omondi delivered a stunning pass across the box to set up forward Ryan Ogam, who turned the ball home to secure a crucial equaliser for the hosts.

Speaking to the press after the match, Benni McCarthy expressed immense satisfaction with his substitute's performance, taking the opportunity to address the persistent scepticism surrounding Omondi’s place in the national team setup.

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Benni McCarthy Rallies Behind Ben Stanley Omondi

Since taking charge of the national team, McCarthy has faced scrutiny regarding his player selection, with Ben Stanley Omondi often singled out as a controversial inclusion.

However, the former UEFA Champions League winner reiterated his confidence in the midfielder's abilities, highlighting how trust and manager backing can elevate an athlete's performance when the pressure is highest.

Highlighting the importance of belief in young talent, McCarthy remarked: "The substitutes today were very impactful. And I'm very happy to see it. I'm very happy for Ben Stanley because he's a player who gets criticised quite a lot.

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“And he's a player that I always get pointed fingers at for having him in the squad. But I know exactly what the boy is capable of. He's an exceptional talent. And when given the opportunity, when you believe in players like that, they just become bigger in stature than they are."

The moment that altered the course of the match came when Ben Stanley Omondi broke into the attacking third under intense pressure from the Eritrean defence.

Breaking down the sequence that led to Kenya's crucial goal, Benni McCarthy lauded Ben Stanley Omondi's decision-making and pointed out how the assist handed Ogam a lifeline after the striker had squandered earlier opportunities.

"And today he showed, you know, the quality, the composure. Getting there, he could have just easily pumped the ball up. But he lifted his head up, and he looked to see who was in a good position. And then he laid across. And Ryan got a nice, easy let-off after all the big chances that he missed. So, yeah, he has to thank Ben Stanley for putting it on the silver platter for him," he said.

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The unselfish setup proved to be a turning point for Ryan Ogam, who had endured a frustrating afternoon up front.

Omondi's composure demonstrated precisely why McCarthy views him as an invaluable asset when breaking down stubborn international defences.

Squad Depth and Tactical Execution at Nyayo Stadium

While much of the post-match discussion centred around Omondi's decisive entry, Benni McCarthy was quick to praise the collective effort of the entire squad.

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From the starting XI who laid the groundwork to the bench options who altered the tempo late in the game, the head coach highlighted the tactical discipline executed throughout the 90 minutes.

Reflecting on the squad's execution and readiness across the board, McCarthy stated: "The subs were very good, but also the players that started the match were exceptionally good as well. And then also on the substitutes, and like I said, whoever was going to start the match or who was coming in, they knew what was expected of them."

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