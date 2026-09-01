FKF Premier League Standoff: Senator Trains Guns on Courts Over Kick-Off Delay

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot feels the courts are to blame for the standoff that has left the FKF Premier League in a state of limbo.

The delayed kickoff of the 2026/27 FKF Premier League season is now attracting the attention of politicians with the courts being blamed for allegedly being part of the problem.

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The league has been thrown into further disarray following a new court directive concerning the contentious relegation of Kariobangi Sharks.

On Monday, Justice Janet Mulwa of the Milimani High Court clarified a previous order, instructing all parties to maintain the "status quo" as it was on August 10. This was the date the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) first ruled on the matter.

This directive effectively halts the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) from starting the new season until the court order is lifted. The case is scheduled for further review on September 21.

This latest legal hurdle comes after the FKF failed in its bid to have an injunction blocking the league's start removed. As a result, the federation has been forced to postpone the opening round of matches, which were originally scheduled to run from August 31 to September 2, 2026.

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Senator Wades into the Heart of the Dispute

Chief Justice @CJMarthaKoome must call to order rogue, corrupt & incompetent judges in our judiciary.

Tribunals handle specific matters due to their in depth understanding of matters before them.

How can a high court judge by a stroke of their pen suspend the entire Kenya premier… — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) August 31, 2026

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has weighed in on the matter, pointing a finger of blame at the Judiciary for delaying the league’s kick off.

“Tribunals handle specific matters due to their in depth understanding of matters before them,” Cheruiyot wrote on social media, seeming to disagree with the court’s detective.

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“How can a high court judge by a stroke of their pen suspend the entire Kenya premier league for an indefinite period? In which other country can that happen?” the Kericho Senator posed.

The controversy stems from a disagreement over which set of promotion and relegation rules should apply. Kariobangi Sharks, who finished 16th in the 18-team league, were relegated based on the 2025 regulations.

Under these rules, the bottom three teams are automatically relegated, while three teams from the second tier National Super League (NSL) gain direct promotion. However, Kariobangi Sharks contested this at the SDT, arguing that the 2019 regulations should have been used.

Conflicting Rulings and Jurisdictional Questions

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© Kariobangi Sharks

The 2019 rules stipulate that only the bottom two teams face automatic relegation, with the 16th-placed team competing in a playoff against the third-placed NSL side for a spot in the top flight. After the SDT ruled in favour of FKF, Sharks took their case to the High Court.

Adding to the confusion is a separate, conflicting ruling from the Murang'a High Court. In that case, Justice Dorah Chepkwony permitted the league to commence but mandated that it operate under the 2019 regulations.

These contradictory court orders have created significant uncertainty about the league's composition and the final resolution of the promotion and relegation battle. The FKF has also challenged the Milimani High Court's authority to hear the case, arguing that appeals of SDT decisions should be directed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

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Wider Implications for Kenyan Football

© Bandari FC

The legal stalemate has left clubs, players, and fans in limbo. Many teams had already concluded their pre-season preparations, including player signings and training camps, for the originally planned August 31 start.

A prolonged delay could have significant knock-on effects on player contracts, coaching staff, and the entire domestic football calendar. In response, the FKF has postponed the opening fixtures to consult with clubs and sponsors before announcing a revised schedule.

This uncertainty arrives at a critical time for Kenyan football, as the nation prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Uganda and Tanzania. With the continental showpiece less than a year away, any major disruption to the domestic league could impact preparations and cast a shadow over the stability of the sport's governance in the country.

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