Gor Mahia Coach Finally Responds to Growing Calls to Sack Him: 'I Know Who Is Doing That'

Charles Akonnor has addressed the growing calls for his dismissal, offering a candid response as Gor Mahia prepare for a crucial season.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has broken his silence following the constant calls to sack him as the Kenya Premier League champions prepare for a busy season.

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Since taking over as Gor Mahia's head coach in August 2025, former Ghana manager Charles Akonnor has revitalised K'Ogalo's tactical identity after a trophyless previous campaign.

Under his guidance, the club rebounded to secure the 2025–26 Kenyan Premier League title, which earned Akonnor the KPL Coach of the Season award alongside multiple Coach of the Month honours.

He has also established a commanding presence in regional competitions, steering Gor Mahia into strong contention during the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup group stages.

Despite these achievements and securing a return to the prestigious CAF Champions League, a section of fans remains dissatisfied, actively calling for his exit following recent inconsistent displays.

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Charles Akonnor: I'm Not Too Bothered

Speaking on the internal pressure at the club, the Gor Mahia head coach revealed that the individuals spearheading the campaign against him were close associates within his immediate circle who acted friendly to his face while secretly working to undermine his efforts.

He insisted that he recognised every single person behind the plot, adding that while such betrayal was disappointing, it would not distract him from his mission to restore the team to peak performance.

Charles Akonnor emphasised that his presence at the helm is driven strictly by deep professional dedication and a desire to elevate the club's fortunes rather than personal gain. Reflecting on his long career in the sport, he noted that his extensive journey, spanning his playing days to managing top-tier clubs in his homeland, had built his resilience against such off-pitch politics.

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“A lot of those issues, even from my early stages with Gor Mahia when I came, you know, but after a while, you know who is doing this. They are people who are around you. They come and talk to you and laugh, but they stab you in the back, you know, and I'm aware of the people,” Charles Akonnor said in a video shared by Dollar TV.

“I know the kind of people who are doing this. You know, I'm here for a good reason. I'm here to make sure Gor Mahia puts itself in a very good situation. I'm also here because of passion. I love what I do, you know, so those things don't hurt me, but to tell you the truth, I know who is doing that.

“I'll tell you, I know, and it's not good, but I've lived football. I played as a footballer. I became a coach. I've had the chance, by God's grace, to coach the biggest teams in Ghana.”

Charles Akonnor further cited his previous tenure leading the Black Stars as proof of his ability to navigate high-pressure environments, noting that his passion for football has consistently carried him through hostile situations.

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He cautioned that such internal sabotage harms the club's overall image, questioning the true motives of those who claim to support the team while actively attempting to tear it down from within.

Addressing recent performances, Akonnor highlighted the squad's promising start to pre-season preparations, arguing that a single setback in their second fixture hardly justifies widespread calls for a managerial change.

While acknowledging that supporters and critics have a right to voice their opinions, he reiterated that he sees through the individuals driving the campaign against him and remains fully committed to maintaining professional respect toward the club's board and executive management.

“I've had the chance to coach the Black Stars. You can imagine I've been through these kinds of things. Passion and the love of the game always take you very far. So I'm not too bothered about it. Sometimes it's not too good for the image of the club,” Charles Akonnor said.

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“People who are around the team, people who claim they are in love with the club, in other words, try to destroy the team. And if you do that, what do you want to achieve? We are in a very good process. We are in a very good situation.