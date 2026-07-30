Victor Wanyama Mentioned Among Tottenham's Best as Club Legend Reflects on Iconic Team

A former Tottenham teammate has reflected on the qualities that made Victor Wanyama's Spurs side such a formidable force under Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has reflected on the fearsome Spurs side that came close to ending the club's long wait for silverware, singling out Victor Wanyama as one of the players who helped make Mauricio Pochettino's team one of the Premier League's most physically dominant outfits.

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The Belgian centre-back looked back on the spine of the squad that featured the likes of Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Wanyama, insisting they formed a team opponents dreaded facing because of their fitness, strength and mentality.

Toby Alderweireld Hails Victor Wanyama's Tottenham Generation

Alderweireld, who spent six seasons at Tottenham after joining from Atlético Madrid in 2015, said the midfield partnership of Wanyama, Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier gave the side a physical edge that set them apart from many of their rivals.

Reflecting on that memorable period under Pochettino, he explained how the team's intensity and work ethic made Spurs one of England's toughest opponents.

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"I think we were scary," he told talkSPORT. "But then in front of us, we had Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier. That was a proper team. We were physically so strong. Pochettino made us very, very fit. And all the guys had a good mentality. They worked hard."

That Tottenham side enjoyed one of the most successful spells in the club's modern history, finishing in the Premier League's top three on three occasions and reaching the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in 2019.

During the 2016/17 campaign, Spurs amassed a club-record 86 Premier League points, only to finish behind Chelsea, who collected 93.

Despite falling short of lifting a major trophy, Alderweireld believes Pochettino transformed the club's ambitions and mentality.

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"Before, Spurs were happy if we were top four," he explained. "But Pochettino changed everything. He said, 'Look, we're not only competing to get in the top four, we're competing for winning the title.'"

He added, "Of course, everyone's talking, 'he didn't win a trophy.' But if you see how we played games, that we competed for the top four and the title, I think that was a big change for Spurs."

Why Mousa Dembele Stood Above Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne

Although Alderweireld shared a dressing room with some of football's biggest names, including Harry Kane, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, he believes no teammate matched Mousa Dembele's all-round ability.

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"It's a name that everyone is saying, and everyone is always a little bit surprised. But the best player that I ever played with was Mousa Dembele. 100 per cent," Alderweireld said.

He elaborated on Dembele's unique qualities, stating, "He was so good. He was really strong. If he had the ball, you couldn't get it off of him. The only small thing he lacked was maybe shooting to the goal. But the other parts, defensively, everything... he's my top number one."

According to Alderweireld, Dembele possessed a rare ability to relieve pressure whenever Tottenham were under siege, making him an invaluable outlet for the defenders.

"They ask for the ball, but not really asking for the ball," he said. "But he's the guy who asks for the ball and says, 'Give it to me, and I will do something, and I will help.'"

From a defender's perspective, Dembele's composure and strength on the ball provided reassurance in difficult moments.

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"As a defender... especially when clubs put pressure on you, you know, 'Oh, this is a guy who I can play the ball to, and he will hold it for me'."

Alderweireld's admiration for Dembele mirrors the views of several of the Belgian midfielder's former teammates, with Harry Kane previously describing him as the most naturally gifted player he had ever played alongside. Kyle Walker and Antonio Rüdiger have also praised Dembele's exceptional talent during his career.