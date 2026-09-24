Meet Ghanaian Millionaire Basil David Anthony Bringing Modern Floors & Walls to East Africa, starting with Kenya

The Ghanaian business mogul is changing the game by providing premium, low-maintenance, and ultra-stylish interior solutions.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Africa's rising entrepreneurial icons, Basil David Anthony is a name that keeps making waves across the continent.

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The Ghanaian business mogul and award-winning CEO of Modern Floors & Walls has been spotted making moves across East Africa from Nairobi to Kampala and his latest venture is setting the property and interior design scene ablaze.

After taking his Accra-founded interior finishing brand global and establishing a strategic international procurement hub in Dubai, UAE, Basil is officially setting his sights on Kenya as the ultimate gateway into East Africa.

A Fast-Paced Lifestyle Driven by Passion & Vision

Known for his globe-trotting lifestyle, savvy brand building, and philanthropic work, Basil isn't your typical executive. Named among the top influential young leaders in Africa, he’s built a reputation for combining sleek aesthetic taste with high-level business execution.

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Whether he’s networking with regional powerhouses during recent tours across Kenya and Uganda, or spearheading youth development programs like Africa's Next Young Millionaire, Basil’s movement is all about elevating African excellence.

His latest East African journey wasn't just for leisure, it was a mission to tap into the booming regional construction and home makeover boom.

"We started by building the business in Ghana, but the vision was never to remain in one market," says Basil. "Establishing our presence in Dubai gave us an international platform to strengthen procurement and sourcing. Kenya is now the next big step in that journey."

Upgrading Spaces: What Modern Floors & Walls is Bringing to Kenya

For Nairobi’s urban professionals, interior designers, homeowners, and real estate developers, the entry of Modern Floors & Walls brings a fresh wave of premium, low-maintenance, and ultra-stylish interior solutions.

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The brand is rolling out high-demand products engineered for modern living, including SPC Waterproof Flooring (Durable, luxury-look wood/stone finish floors that withstand heavy foot traffic and moisture), 3D SPC Wall Panels (Modern wall accent cladding perfect for living rooms, executive offices, and commercial lounge) and Carpet Tiles & Commercial Finishes: (High-end floor fittings crafted for contemporary office spaces and boutique studios).

Why Kenya?

Rather than rushing across multiple countries at once, Basil’s strategy focuses on building deep roots in Kenya, partnering with local architects, installers, contractors, and interior decor influencers.

"Africa is a massive market, but you cannot build an African multinational by treating it as a monolith," Basil notes. "Our approach in Kenya is simple: enter, learn, collaborate, and empower local talent while bringing world-class finishing products to the market."

From Ghana to Dubai, and now Nairobi, Basil David Anthony is proving that African brands can start locally, structure internationally, and command regional influence.

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