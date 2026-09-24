Kenyan Premier League Standoff Resolved as FKF Strikes Deal with Kariobangi Sharks and Mombasa United

The two clubs have reached an agreement that paves the way for the beginning of the 2026-27 top flight season following a lengthy delay due to court cases.

Kenyan football fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) unlocked the deadlock that has halted the Kenyan Premier League.

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The Kenyan top flight has delayed to kick off following court cases filed at different courts contesting the promotion and relegation rules applied during the 2025-26 season.

With Kariobangi Sharks, who finished 16th in the Premier League, insisting a playoff must be staged as per the 2019 regulations and Mombasa United, third in the second tier, adamant that they were to be promoted directly, going by the 2025 rules, there was a standoff with court injunctions delaying the Premier League.

What is the Way Forward?

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However, following mediation initiated by FKF, a truce has now been reached with the two clubs agreeing to a playoff to determine the side that will complete the 18-team Premier League before the 2026-27 season kicks off.

“We have an agreement for the playoff (Sharks vs Mombasa United to proceed with newly registered players after the mediation process initiated by FKF,” said a communique from FKF Communications Director Jeff Kinyanjui sent to the media on Thursday.