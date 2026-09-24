Advertisement

Gor Mahia Address Coach Charles Akonnor's Future After CAF Champions League Exit

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 10:37 - 24 September 2026
Gor Mahia's title-winnig coach Charles Akonnor. Image: Gor Mahia
Gor Mahia have addressed growing questions over Charles Akonnor’s future following their heavy CAF Champions League exit.
Advertisement

Gor Mahia's leadership has publicly affirmed its support for head coach Charles Akonnor, despite the team's crushing 7-1 aggregate defeat to Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League earlier this month.

Advertisement

The record Kenyan Premier League champions were eliminated from the 2026/27 continental tournament in the first preliminary round. The decisive losses included a 2-0 defeat in Nairobi and a 5-1 thrashing in Cairo.

Gor Mahia Defends Akonnor After Heavy CAF Exit

Club Secretary General Nicannor Arum defended the coach, highlighting his recent successes, which include securing the league title and leading the team to the finals of a regional tournament where they were narrowly beaten by Rwandan side Rayon Sports.

Advertisement

“I don’t see any reason why the coach should be blamed for the CAF exit," Arum stated. "He won us the league and also took us to the regional finals. We are confident Akonnor will take Gor places.”

While a segment of the fanbase has demanded Akonnor's dismissal following the early continental exit, the club administrator insisted that the coach requires more time.

He contrasted the well-oiled Pyramids FC squad with Akonnor's team, which had limited competitive match time together before the tournament.

“Look at what is happening in Kenya now. There isn’t much action compared to Egypt where football is the norm," Arum argued. "We need to give him time before we can start blaming the technical bench over petty issues.”

The heavy defeat has evidently frustrated Akonnor, who hinted after the match that some players might have been compromised.

Advertisement

Tensions within the club have reportedly escalated, with several players sidelined for disciplinary reasons following the result.

Gor Mahia Raises Concern Over Delayed League Start

In a separate issue, Arum voiced his concern over the delayed start of the domestic league. He warned that the ongoing postponements are becoming financially unsustainable for community clubs and are testing the patience of sponsors.

“The sponsors are paying players who are now idle. They need value for their money. You cannot continue paying people who are not working,” he said.

Advertisement

Arum revealed that Gor Mahia incurred direct financial losses when a last-minute court order suspended the league just hours before their opening match, resulting in the forfeiture of stadium rental fees and other preparation expenses.

“The court order that suspended the league, to me, was a result of some malicious characters who do not want the league to restart," Arum added. "How can you suspend the league the night before the scheduled date? It is expensive for some clubs.”

He urged all conflicting parties to engage in immediate dialogue to find a resolution and allow the league to commence without further delays.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
‘My Country Didn’t Employ Me’ - Benni McCarthy on Why He Won’t Have Mercy When Kenya Face South Africa
Harambee Stars
24.09.2026
‘My Country Didn’t Employ Me’ - Benni McCarthy on Why He Won’t Have Mercy When Kenya Face South Africa
Over 200 Golfers Set for Third Swing and Wine Tournament at Ruiru Sports Club
Golf
24.09.2026
Over 200 Golfers Set for Third Swing and Wine Tournament at Ruiru Sports Club
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Athletics
24.09.2026
Melissa Jefferson Wooden Reveals How She Tactically Sacrificed $30,000 Race for $150,000 Event That Paid Off Big
Kariobangi Sharks players celebrating.
Football
24.09.2026
Kenyan Premier League Standoff Resolved as FKF Strikes Deal with Kariobangi Sharks and Mombasa United
Meet Ghanaian Millionaire Basil David Anthony Bringing Modern Floors & Walls to East Africa, starting with Kenya
Other Sports
24.09.2026
Meet Ghanaian Millionaire Basil David Anthony Bringing Modern Floors & Walls to East Africa, starting with Kenya
Gor Mahia Address Coach Charles Akonnor's Future After CAF Champions League Exit
Football
24.09.2026
Gor Mahia Address Coach Charles Akonnor's Future After CAF Champions League Exit