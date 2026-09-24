Gor Mahia Address Coach Charles Akonnor's Future After CAF Champions League Exit

Gor Mahia have addressed growing questions over Charles Akonnor’s future following their heavy CAF Champions League exit.

Gor Mahia's leadership has publicly affirmed its support for head coach Charles Akonnor, despite the team's crushing 7-1 aggregate defeat to Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League earlier this month.

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The record Kenyan Premier League champions were eliminated from the 2026/27 continental tournament in the first preliminary round. The decisive losses included a 2-0 defeat in Nairobi and a 5-1 thrashing in Cairo.

Gor Mahia Defends Akonnor After Heavy CAF Exit

Club Secretary General Nicannor Arum defended the coach, highlighting his recent successes, which include securing the league title and leading the team to the finals of a regional tournament where they were narrowly beaten by Rwandan side Rayon Sports.

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“I don’t see any reason why the coach should be blamed for the CAF exit," Arum stated. "He won us the league and also took us to the regional finals. We are confident Akonnor will take Gor places.”

While a segment of the fanbase has demanded Akonnor's dismissal following the early continental exit, the club administrator insisted that the coach requires more time.

He contrasted the well-oiled Pyramids FC squad with Akonnor's team, which had limited competitive match time together before the tournament.

“Look at what is happening in Kenya now. There isn’t much action compared to Egypt where football is the norm," Arum argued. "We need to give him time before we can start blaming the technical bench over petty issues.”

The heavy defeat has evidently frustrated Akonnor, who hinted after the match that some players might have been compromised.

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Tensions within the club have reportedly escalated, with several players sidelined for disciplinary reasons following the result.

Gor Mahia Raises Concern Over Delayed League Start

In a separate issue, Arum voiced his concern over the delayed start of the domestic league. He warned that the ongoing postponements are becoming financially unsustainable for community clubs and are testing the patience of sponsors.

“The sponsors are paying players who are now idle. They need value for their money. You cannot continue paying people who are not working,” he said.

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Arum revealed that Gor Mahia incurred direct financial losses when a last-minute court order suspended the league just hours before their opening match, resulting in the forfeiture of stadium rental fees and other preparation expenses.

“The court order that suspended the league, to me, was a result of some malicious characters who do not want the league to restart," Arum added. "How can you suspend the league the night before the scheduled date? It is expensive for some clubs.”