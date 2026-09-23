From Caddy to Pro: Joyce Wanjiru's Remarkable Journey to Kenya’s Golfing Ranks

Joyce Wanjiru’s journey from carrying golf bags at Kiambu Golf Club to becoming a professional golfer is one of determination, growth and a new ambition to make her mark.

Joyce Wanjiru’s journey in golf is one that began far from the first tee. In 2009, Wanjiru arrived at Kiambu Golf Club as a caddy, carrying players’ bags and spending hours walking the course.

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At the time, she had no idea that the job would introduce her to a sport that would eventually take her to international competitions and, years later, into the professional ranks.

What began as an opportunity to work around a golf course gradually became something much bigger.

How a Caddy Fell in Love With Golf

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Being around golfers every day gave Wanjiru a front-row view of the game. She watched players choose their shots, studied their swings and began to appreciate the strategy, concentration and discipline required to succeed.

Her curiosity soon developed into a genuine passion. Rather than simply carrying golf bags, she wanted to understand the game and eventually play it herself.

“I was a caddy, but being around the golf course every day made me curious about the game. I watched players and slowly started to understand what they were doing. That is really where my love for golf began,” says Wanjiru.

In 2010, she moved to Muthaiga Golf Club, where she continued working as a caddy while improving her own game. She was determined to make the transition from watching golfers to becoming one.

A year later, she became a full playing member of Kiambu Golf Club, officially marking the beginning of her competitive golfing career.

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The transition was not immediate or easy. Wanjiru had to work on her technique, develop the mental strength needed for competition and gain the confidence to go up against more established players.

From Kiambu to the Kenyan National Team

Her patience and persistence eventually brought a major breakthrough. In 2015, four years after becoming a playing member, Wanjiru received her first national team call-up and represented Kenya at the East Africa Challenge Trophy in Malawi.

For someone whose golfing journey had started as a caddy on the sidelines, representing the country was a significant milestone.

“Representing Kenya for the first time was a very proud moment for me. I had come from being a caddy and learning the game from the sidelines, so being selected to play for my country showed me that the hard work was paying off,” she recalls.

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The Malawi appearance proved to be the beginning of a wider international journey. Over the years, Wanjiru has represented Kenya in competitions in Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mexico and Ghana. Playing in different countries has exposed her to unfamiliar courses, varying conditions and different styles of competition.

Those experiences have also forced her to adapt, both technically and mentally.

“International golf has taught me a lot. Every country and every course gives you something different. You learn to adapt, and you also learn a lot about yourself as a player,” she says.

Wanjiru’s Breakthrough 2025 Season

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While her international experiences continued to shape her game, Wanjiru also established herself as a consistent performer on the Kenyan amateur circuit.

She is a regular participant in the Golf of the Year series and the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship, gradually building a reputation as one of the country's competitive amateur golfers.

Her 2025 season was particularly impressive. Wanjiru won seven of the 13 Golf of the Year events she contested and accumulated 129 points to lead the standings. She also holds the ladies' course record at Nakuru Golf Club after shooting four-under-par.

Her consistency has extended beyond the domestic circuit. Wanjiru has been listed on the World Amateur Golf Ranking since 2023 and currently occupies 754th position.

Giving Back to the Next Generation

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Interestingly, Wanjiru’s connection with Kiambu Golf Club has come full circle. The same club where she first encountered golf as a caddy is now a place where she is helping introduce the next generation to the sport.

Wanjiru currently coaches about 30 junior golfers, working with them on their technical abilities while also helping them develop the confidence to compete.

Her role as a mentor is particularly meaningful given her own unconventional route into golf.

“I enjoy working with juniors because I know how my own journey started. You can have the talent, but sometimes you need someone to guide you, encourage you and tell you that you can do it,” she says.

For Wanjiru, coaching is about more than teaching young players how to swing a club. She wants them to understand the values that have shaped her own career, including discipline, patience, concentration and resilience.

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She also hopes her story will encourage more young people, especially girls, to consider golf as a sport and a potential career path.

A New Chapter: Wanjiru Turns Professional

After years of competing as an amateur, Wanjiru's career entered a new phase in early 2026 when she turned professional.

The move represents another major milestone for a golfer who first encountered the sport while working as a caddy and has since represented Kenya on the international stage.

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Her immediate ambitions now include competing at the highest level and establishing herself on the international professional circuit.

Wanjiru is part of the Britam golfers participating in the PGK Equator Tour, where she is emerging as one of the few standout women golfers.

Turning professional, however, means starting over in some respects. The level of competition is higher, the margins are smaller and every tournament presents another test.

“I know turning professional means starting another journey. The competition will be tougher, but I am ready for the challenge. I have spent many years preparing myself for this, and now I want to see how far I can go. I extend my appreciation to Britam for supporting me in this journey,” she says.

For Wanjiru, the journey is about more than personal achievements. The transformation from carrying other people's golf bags to walking onto the first tee as a professional golfer is remarkable in itself. But her ambitions also extend to the young players she now coaches.

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Her experience has given her a unique perspective on what is possible when talent is matched with opportunity, guidance and persistence.

“I want young people, especially girls, to know that golf is for them too. You do not have to come from a certain background to play. If you are willing to learn, work hard and stay committed, you can make something out of it,” she says.

From a caddy at Kiambu Golf Club to a Kenyan international, a leading amateur and now a professional golfer, Wanjiru's story demonstrates how a chance encounter with a sport can develop into a career.