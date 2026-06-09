Oslo Diamond League Meeting 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

Oslo Diamond League Meeting 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

Oslo Diamond League Meeting 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

The 2026 Diamond League continues in Oslo with a star-studded lineup of Olympic champions and rising talents set to headline a highly anticipated sixth meeting of the season.

The 2026 Diamond League series moves to the Norwegian capital on Wednesday, June 10, for its sixth stop, promising a thrilling night of athletics.

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Olympic champions Karsten Warholm, Julien Alfred, and Letsile Tebogo, alongside Australian teenage sensation Gout Gout, are among the top athletes set to compete.

Following an exciting meet in Stockholm, the Bislett Stadium in Oslo will host at least seven Olympic champions and a dozen world gold medallists. Here’s a look at the key matchups and stars to watch.

Top Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Oslo Diamond League

All eyes will be on home favourite Karsten Warholm in the men's 400m hurdles. The Norwegian Olympic champion and world record holder is looking for redemption after two early-season losses to Brazil's Alison dos Santos. With the home crowd behind him, Warholm will be determined to turn the tables.

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In the men's 200m, rising star Gout Gout of Australia will make his senior Diamond League debut. The sprint sensation, who recently set a world U20 record of 19.67, faces a formidable challenge against reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.

Paris 2024 women's 100m champion Julien Alfred returns to Oslo, the site of her victorious Diamond League debut last year. The St. Lucian sprinter will be a main attraction in the women's sprint event.

The men's 800m features Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who is aiming to bounce back after a second-place finish in Rabat.

He will be challenged by US prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus, the 17-year-old who captured gold at the 2026 World Indoors.

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Norwegian fans will have plenty to cheer for in the women's 400m, with three members of their World Relays 4x400m winning team, Henriette Jæger, Josefine Tomine Aks, and Lakeri Ertzgaard, set to compete.

The fourth member, Amalie Iuel, will race in her speciality, the 400m hurdles. She faces a tough field that includes Paris 2024 silver medallist Anna Cockrell and her American teammate Jasmine Jones.

A world-class lineup is also expected in the men's 5000m. The start list includes Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi, one of the fastest men in history, alongside Olympic bronze medallist Grant Fisher of the USA and Swedish star Andreas Almgren, the European record holder.

The men's pole vault will feature an exciting contest between Greece's Emmanouil Karalis and French legend Renaud Lavillenie, both capable of clearing six metres. In the women's triple jump, Thea LaFond, who won a historic Olympic gold for Dominica in Paris, will be in action.

The prestigious Dream Mile will see 2022 world 1500m champion Jake Wightman take on a strong field. Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot will be chasing his first Diamond League victory in nearly five years, while American Olympic bronze medallist Yared Nuguse aims to continue his winning form.

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Rome Diamond League Event Schedule in East African Time (EAT)

19:42 – Women's Shot Put

20:16 – Women's Triple Jump

20:30 – Men's Pole Vault

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21:04 – Women's 400m

21:20 – Men's 800m

21:29 – Women's 3000m

21:35 – Women's Javelin Throw

21:44 – Men's 200m

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21:45 – Men's Triple Jump

21:52 – Men's 5000m

22:12 – Women's 100m

22:19 – Men's Dream Mile

22:39 – Women's 400m Hurdles

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22:52 – Men's 400m Hurdles

How to Watch the 2026 Oslo Diamond League

The 2026 Wanda Diamond League season is broadcast in over 170 countries and territories, utilising a combination of television networks and streaming services to provide extensive global coverage.

Viewers in East Africa can watch live on SuperSport Africa 1 and SuperSport Maximo 3. Viewers from other territories are encouraged to consult their local listings and broadcasters for specific details on how to watch the event in their region.

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