Emmanuel Wanyonyi Celebrates Birth of First Child Ahead of Oslo Diamond League Clash

The 21-year-old has shared news of the birth of his child ahead of his Oslo Diamond League clash, revealing the personal reason behind his absence in Stockholm.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi has revealed the joyful news of the birth of his first child, a milestone that prompted him to miss the Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm.

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The reigning Olympic 800m champion opened his 2026 season at the Kip Keino Classic, where he stepped up to the men's 1500m and claimed victory in 3:34.11.

He then returned to his preferred distance at the Diamond League Meeting in Rabat, finishing second behind Max Burgin after clocking 1:43.56.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi Excited Following Birth of His First Child

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He was scheduled to compete against a stacked field at the Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm on Sunday, June 7, but had to miss it for an important occasion.

Speaking in the pre-race press conference ahead of the Diamond League Meeting in Oslo, the reigning world 800m champion revealed that he had to rush home to witness the birth of his first child.

“Okay. I can say I'm so happy. I was supposed to come to run in Stockholm, then I went back home from Rabat. I realised that my wife was due to give birth to our firstborn; I was so excited,” Emmanuel Wanyonyi shared.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi Faces Stern Test in Oslo

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Meanwhile, in Oslo, Emmanuel Wanyonyi will be aiming for a commanding performance, where he will once again face his great rival, Canada's Marco Arop, in the 800m.

Last year, the 21-year-old delivered a powerful finish to win in 1:42.78. However, standing in his way is the formidable Arop, setting the stage for another chapter in one of track and field's most compelling rivalries.

The rivalry between Wanyonyi and Arop has produced some of the most memorable 800m races in recent years. Their head-to-head battles on the global stage have been a consistent highlight of the sport.

At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Arop claimed the gold medal in 1:44.24, with Wanyonyi securing silver in 1:44.53.

Wanyonyi, however, turned the tables at the Diamond League Final later that season, storming to victory in 1:42.80, just ahead of Arop's 1:42.85.

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Their most recent major championship showdown was at the Tokyo World Championships, where Wanyonyi unleashed a devastating kick to win his first world title in 1:41.86. Arop finished with the bronze medal in 1:41.95, just behind Algeria's Djamel Sedjati.