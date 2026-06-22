Argentina vs Austria: Preview, Team News, and Possible Lineups as Lionel Messi Chases World Cup History

Argentina vs Austria: Preview, Team News, and Possible Lineups as Lionel Messi Chases World Cup History

Argentina vs Austria: Preview, Team News, and Possible Lineups as Lionel Messi Chases World Cup History

Lionel Messi is set to lead Argentina against Austria in a crucial World Cup clash as they look to strengthen their push for knockout qualification.

Lionel Messi aims to guide Argentina into the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup as they face Austria at Dallas Stadium on Monday.

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La Albiceleste enter the match at the top of Group J following a convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria, while Austria sits in second place after securing a 3-1 win against Jordan.

Argentina vs Austria: Match Preview

Any lingering questions about Argentina's title credentials were emphatically answered in their opening match, where a sensational hat-trick from Lionel Messi secured a dominant win against Algeria.

Now 38, the iconic forward is just one goal away from matching Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals. However, the team's primary focus on Monday will be securing their spot in the next round.

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A victory would guarantee Argentina's progression to the round of 32. A draw would also likely be sufficient, as it would assure them of at least a top-three finish in the group.

Should Lionel Scaloni's side top Group J, they are slated to face the runner-up from Group H, where Saudi Arabia, Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde are all currently tied on a single point.

Argentina's recent form has been nearly flawless. They have won their last eight matches, keeping an impressive six clean sheets in the process.

A win against Austria would mark their eighth consecutive World Cup victory, a streak as long as their previous 14 fixtures at the tournament combined.

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Austria, meanwhile, had to work hard for their opening win against Jordan. Ralf Rangnick's side needed a 76th-minute own goal from Yazan Abu Al-Arab to take a 2-1 lead before a Marko Arnautovic penalty deep into stoppage time sealed the result.

Rangnick will likely be concerned with the defensive lapse that allowed Jordan to equalise, as his team was caught out of position while attempting a high press.

Despite that moment, Austria's defensive record remains solid, having conceded more than one goal in just one of their last 18 games.

"Das Team" is on the brink of reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 1982, a significant milestone for a nation making its first tournament appearance since 1998.

The two nations have met only twice before. A 1990 friendly ended in a 1-1 draw, while Argentina claimed a decisive 5-1 victory in their 1980 encounter.

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Argentina vs Austria: Team News

Argentina's lineup is expected to be built around supporting Messi. A four-man midfield of Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, and Thiago Almada is likely to feature behind him. At right-back, Nahuel Molina may continue to start as Gonzalo Montiel is a doubt with a hamstring issue.

In central defence, the formidable partnership of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez, who started against Algeria, offers a potent combination of aggression and ball-playing ability.

For Austria, right-back Stefan Posch is a major doubt with a broken jaw. While he avoids surgery, Konrad Laimer is expected to deputise to protect him.

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In midfield, RB Leipzig teammates Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager are set to anchor the team, potentially playing behind Carney Chukwuemeka in the number 10 role.

Sasa Kalajdzic, who started up front against Jordan, was substituted for Arnautovic at halftime and will need a strong performance to keep his place in the starting eleven.

Argentina Possible Starting Lineup: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, La. Martinez

Austria Possible Starting Lineup: A. Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X. Schlager; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Kalajdzic

Prediction: Argentina 3-0 Austria

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Austria is expected to present a much tougher defensive challenge than Algeria did in the opener. However, the individual brilliance of Lionel Messi could be the key to unlocking their organised backline.