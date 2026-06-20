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Unpaid Bonuses, Sub-Standard Meals and Much More…Senegal’s World Cup Camp Descends into Chaos

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:01 - 20 June 2026
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Sadio Mane and his Senegal teammates are reportely facing a number of challeges. Image: Imago
Senegal’s World Cup camp is facing significant challenges with a number of off-field issues overshadowing the team’s preparations.
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Senegal's 2026 FIFA World Cup participation has been overshadowed by a series of significant off-field problems, creating turmoil within the national team camp.

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Despite the team's strong standing in African football, reports from local media indicate a growing crisis behind the scenes.

Key issues include unpaid bonuses for the players, a persistent problem that has reportedly left the squad frustrated.

Further compounding the situation are logistical failures. The team's hotel accommodations have been described as substandard and "unworthy" for a squad of their caliber. Concerns have also been raised about inadequate catering, with the absence of a team chef allegedly forcing players to order their own meals from outside sources.

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Tough Start and Tricky Matches Up Next

The disarray extends to the coaching staff, as head coach Pape Thiaw is reportedly working without a formal contract and has not received his salary for several months.

These mounting dysfunctions threaten to disrupt the team's focus as they continue their campaign at the World Cup.

The Teranga Lions started their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 loss to France, conceding all three goals in the second half, after a strong performance in the opening 45 minutes.

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Senegal have a tricky match next against Norway on Tuesday, June 23, before completing group stage action against Iraq three days later.

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