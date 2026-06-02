Dutch-Based Goalkeeper Highlights Qualities That Can Make Him Harambee Stars’ No.1

Netherlands-based goalkeeper Caleb Kramer has broken down what separates him from the rest as he looks forward to his Kenyan debut against Lesotho.

Goalkeeper Caleb Kramer has shared some of the qualities that make him special after earning his maiden Harambee Stars call-up.

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Kramer is among five new players who received call-ups for the upcoming friendly matches against Lesotho this week as coach Benni McCarthy continues to assess different players ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 19-year-old plays for Dutch side ADO Den Haag which earned promotion back to the top flight in April. Kramer made 13 appearances for the club last season, playing mostly for the second-string side, and spent most of the campaign on the bench with the senior team.

He, however, picked up vital lessons that he hopes to apply in the Kenyan national team and he has outlined why he feels he has the ability to become a Kenyan regular.

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“It is a real honour, a dream come true to represent your country and come back home,” Kramer said on Monday.

What Makes Caleb Kramer Tick?

“I am very explosive, a good line keeper and in Europe, it is important to also be good with the feet so I can play really good with the feet and I am good with the short passes and all that stuff so I am a good ball-playing goalkeeper but the best on the line, a good reflex.

“I hope to get some minutes, show myself in a good way and try to prove my point and show them what I can. I hope to be called up more.”

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Kramer will hope to get minutes during the matches against Lesotho before he heads back to the Netherlands to sort out his future as he is out of contract this month.