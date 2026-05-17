Noah Lyles Fires Early Warning with 9.95 as Rai Benjamin, Purity Chepkirui, Yemi Mary John and CO Cruise in Tokyo

Noah Lyles Fires Early Warning with 9.95 as Rai Benjamin, Purity Chepkirui, Yemi Mary John and CO Cruise in Tokyo

Noah Lyles Fires Early Warning with 9.95 as Rai Benjamin, Purity Chepkirui, Yemi Mary John and CO Cruise in Tokyo

Noah Lyles headlined the Seiko Golden Grand Prix with a 9.95-second 100m win as Rai Benjamin, Purity Chepkirui, Jordan Anthony, and Yemi Mary John also claimed impressive victories.

Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, Jordan Anthony and Yemi Mary John are among the stars who stole the show at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix on Sunday, May 17.

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World and Olympic 400m Hurdles champion Rai Benjamin was opening his 2026 season, competing in the 400m flat, and he was in a class of his own.

On his part, the world indoor 60m champion, Jordan Anthony, was competing in his second 200m race of the season and was also impressive. On his part, Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles was racing in his first 100m race of the season.

Noah Lyles Goes Sub-10 in First 100m of 2026

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The four-time world 200m champion dropped a stunning 9.95 seconds to claim top honours in his first 100m race of the season. Tate Taylor and Jake Odey-Jordan finished second and third in respective times of 10.04 and 10.09.

Noah Lyles kick-started his 2026 season with a second-place finish in the 300m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

The world 100m bronze medallist then proceeded to the Tyson Invitational before competing at the US Indoor Championships. Noah Lyles would then kickstart his outdoor season at the Tom Jones Memorial.

Rai Benjamin Wins 400m at Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Competing in his first race since Team USA picked silver in the men’s 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Rai Benjamin was eager to make a mark.

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He claimed top honours in the men’s 400m in a time of 44.69 seconds ahead of Muzala Samukonga, who finished second in 44.83 seconds. Vernon Norwood rounded up the podium in 45.22.

Jordan Anthony Claims Top Honours in the 200m

Competing in his second 200m race of the season, the world indoor 60m champion clocked 20.05 to claim top honours.

Jordan Anthony, who trains with Noah Lyles, crossed the finish line ahead of Courtney Lindsey and Towa Uzawa, who clocked 20.28 seconds and 20.33 seconds.

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In his first 200m race of the season, Jordan Anthony clocked 20.07 seconds, competing at the PURE Athletics Spring Invitational.

Seiko Golden Grand Prix: Other Selected Results

Purity Chepkirui was in a class of her own as she won the women’s 1500m in a time of 4:16.11 ahead of Shelby Houlihan of the US, who came home in second in 4:16.25. Vera Bertemes-Hoffmann sealed the podium in 4:17.00.

Kazuto IIzawa claimed top honours in the men’s race (3:37.69) ahead of Jude Thomas and Takumi Shiobara, who clocked 3:38.11 and 3:38.39 respectively.

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Nagiya Mori dominated the men’s 3000m, winning in 7:38.98 as Ryuto Igawa and Yu Shibata finished second and third in 7:39.36 and 7:39.51.