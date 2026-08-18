Harambee Stars Defender Disagrees with Victor Wanya’s Surprise Premier League Prediction

Victor Wanyama stirred debate with his Premier League title prediction and a former Harambee Stars teammate has responded with a different take.

Victor Wanyama’s English Premier League prediction is generating various reactions after he picked Tottenham Hotspur to claim the title ahead of holders Arsenal.

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Despite Arsenal being tipped to retain their title, with this take strengthened further by their 3-0 thrashing of Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, Wanyama still does not think the Gunners will emerge victorious.

“Number three, I think it will be Arsenal because last season was a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City, and they were both struggling, and they were just the two up there. For this season, it’s going to be tougher for them,” Wanyama said in his prediction.

“Number two, it’s going to be Man City; I think they will retain their place because they have a new coach. Pep has left, so they will be looking to gel as a team again and find their system of play and their identity under their new coach.”

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Why Wanyama is Picking Spurs

Wanyama went ahead to tip his former club Tottenham for Premier League glory despite escaping relegation on the final day of last season.

“Tottenham Hotspur will be first because they had a rough season last year, and now they know what it takes. Now, they are hungrier, and they have signed more players, and they have a new manager. He is a really good manager and has a good reputation in the English Premier League and he will be looking forward to winning it,” he added.

However, Wanyama’s take is being considered unrealistic and among those who disagree with him is his former Harambee Stars teammate David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng.

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Cheche’s Take on EPL Title Race

“Arsenal have a strong squad, consistency and hunger,” Ochieng replied to Wanyama. “Man City have quality and experience, but what I am seeing now in this Community Shield, it is like they will struggle. Man United, dangerous squad, but still adapting. Hope they start well ndio Liverpool na Spurs wasitufikie,” the defender, a Manchester United fan stated.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be dethroned but they possess a strong squad that will need a lot of improvement from the chasing pack to shift the balance of power in the English top flight.

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The Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 21 when Arsenal host Frank Lampard’s newly-promoted Coventry City before United play away to Hull City and Tottenham visit London rivals Brentford the following day.