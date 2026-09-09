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Lilian Odira 'Heartbroken' to Miss Audrey Werro Showdown in Budapest as She Makes Bold 2027 Promise

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 08:09 - 09 September 2026
Lilian Odira 'Heartbroken' to Miss Audrey Werro Showdown in Budapest as She Makes Bold 2027 Promise
Lilian Odira 'Heartbroken' to Miss Audrey Werro Showdown in Budapest as She Makes Bold 2027 Promise
Lilian Odira has opened up about her disappointment at missing the highly anticipated Budapest showdown with Audrey Werro as she looks ahead to a stronger return.
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World 800m champion Lilian Odira has expressed her profound disappointment at having to withdraw from the upcoming World Ultimate Championships in Budapest, where she was set to compete against this season's top athletes.

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Odira had earned an automatic spot in the inaugural event by winning the world title in Tokyo last year. However, an illness has forced the Kenyan middle-distance star to pull out of the competition, effectively ending her 2026 season.

The decision to miss one of the year's most anticipated track meets has been a difficult one for Odira. "The women's 800m is so amazing right now, and I am just really heartbroken not to be on the start list," she said.

Illness Forces Lilian Odira to End 2026 Season

Confirming her season is over, Lilian Odira explained her focus is now on recovery. "It is so disappointing for me to say I shall not be at the World Ultimate Championships in Budapest and the Athlos in London," she stated.

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"Since coming back to Nairobi a few weeks ago, I have not fully recovered. As a result, I have not stepped back on the track for any training session."

Despite this setback, Odira is looking ahead with determination, promising a powerful comeback in 2027 when she is scheduled to defend her world title in Beijing, China. "I promise to be back stronger than ever in 2027," she affirmed.

From Diamond League Glory to a Difficult Season Finale

Odira's 2026 season was a mix of impressive victories and challenging results. She began at the Kip Keino Classic on April 24, finishing second with a time of 1:59.15.

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She then demonstrated remarkable range at the Kenya Prisons Service Championships in May, securing a stunning treble in the 1,500m (4:29.1), 800m (2:07.8), and 400m (53.2).

Her Diamond League campaign started with a third-place finish in Rabat on May 31. On June 20, she successfully defended her national title, claiming her third consecutive Kenyan 800m crown in 2:00.44.

The highlight of her season came on July 4 at the Prefontaine Classic. Odira delivered a blistering finish to secure her first Diamond League win of the year, clocking a season-best 1:56.19 and defeating Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson.

She followed that performance by winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a time of 2:00.58. Her final race of the season was on August 21 at the Lausanne Diamond League, where she finished seventh.

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