Eliud Kipchoge's Legacy Generate Sh1.49 Billion as 159 Limited-Edition Pickups Sell Out

Eliud Kipchoge's remarkable legacy has delivered an unexpected commercial success story worth billions of shillings.

Eliud Kipchoge’s extraordinary marathon legacy has now translated into an equally remarkable success story off the track, with the special Isuzu D-Max created in his honour generating Sh1.49 billion in revenue.

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Isuzu East Africa sold all 159 units of its highly successful “Kipchoge Limited Edition” D-Max pickup after a 40-month production run, making the campaign one of the most successful and measurable celebrity-backed product launches in the Kenyan market.

Launched in May 2023, the exclusive pickups were priced at a premium of Sh9.4 million, compared with around Sh8.9 million for standard D-Max models. The higher price reflected the limited edition’s enhanced safety and luxury features.

Why Isuzu Chose 159 Pickups for Eliud Kipchoge

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The special edition was created to celebrate Isuzu brand ambassador Eliud Kipchoge, the legendary Kenyan marathoner whose achievements have made him one of the most recognisable athletes in the world.

The number 159 carried a special meaning. Isuzu limited production to 159 units to commemorate Eliud Kipchoge’s historic sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna in October 2019.

On that unforgettable day, Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, completing the distance in one hour, 59 minutes, and 40.2 seconds.

“We thought this is the best way to honour Eliud Kipchoge, and we are grateful to our shareholders for supporting us in this project,” said Isuzu CEO Rita Kavashe at the vehicle's launch.

The achievement has continued to shape Eliud Kipchoge’s legacy years later, with his name now attached to a limited-edition vehicle that has attracted buyers across Kenya.

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Eliud Kipchoge Edition DD-Max Sells Out

Last week, Isuzu celebrated the milestone by bringing together the buyers of all 159 vehicles. Data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMI) confirmed that the final 13 units were sold in the seven months leading up to July, bringing the project to a close after 40 months of production.

The sell-out performance underlines the commercial appeal of attaching Kipchoge’s name and remarkable sporting story to a premium product.

The Kipchoge-branded D-Max also broke new ground for the local automotive industry. Assembled at Isuzu’s Nairobi plant, the pickup marked the first time a Kenyan dealer had produced a custom-built edition of a vehicle.

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For Isuzu, the initiative is expected to strengthen its visibility in Kenya’s commercial vehicle sector, where the company remains a major player through its trucks and buses.

While its traditional customers include government agencies, manufacturers, schools and transport operators, Isuzu is also seeking to attract individual buyers through its Isuzu mu-X sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Eliud Kipchoge's Name Leaves a Lasting Mark

The success of the limited edition highlights the growing commercial power of sporting icons such as Kipchoge, whose achievements have extended his influence far beyond athletics.

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Limited-edition vehicles are a familiar strategy among global automakers, often being released to mark anniversaries or honour famous personalities associated with a brand.

Such vehicles typically command higher prices because of their exclusivity, with some eventually becoming prized collector’s items.