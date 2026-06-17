World Cup
DR Congo's 'Patrice Lumumba' Ready to Inspire Leopards at World Cup Return Against Portugal
As DR Congo prepares for its first World Cup appearance in 52 years this Wednesday, the global stage will be introduced to the team's most recognisable supporter: Lumumba Vea.
While his name might be unfamiliar, anyone who has watched DR Congo play in recent years will instantly recognise Vea.
Lumumba Vea will also be in the stands at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he hopes to be a source of motivation for the Leopards.
DR Congo's Super Fan Patrice Lumumba Ready for Portugal
His real name is Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, and he has become famous for standing completely motionless throughout matches, his arm raised in a stoic, statue-like pose. He captured international attention during the most recent Africa Cup of Nations.
Vea's distinctive presence is defined not only by his stillness but also by his attire. He models his look on Patrice Lumumba, the first prime minister of DR Congo, who was a pivotal figure in the nation's independence from Belgium in 1960 before his assassination the following year.
Lumumba remains a national hero in the country, which was known as Zaire during its only other World Cup appearance in 1974.
DR Congo secured its spot in the tournament through an intercontinental playoff in Mexico. However, Mboladinga was unable to witness the decisive victory against Jamaica in March after his visa application was denied.
Following the team's qualification, the country's leadership intervened to ensure Mboladinga could travel to the United States for the tournament.
The matter reached the highest levels of government, with President Félix Tshisekedi personally arranging for Mboladinga to be included in the team's official delegation.
Although DR Congo faces a formidable challenge against Portugal on Wednesday, the team can find inspiration in Vea's unwavering dedication.
His remarkable ability to remain perfectly still for an entire game serves as a powerful symbol of resilience for the players as they prepare to take on stars like Cristiano Ronaldo.