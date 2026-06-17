AFCON 2027: How Talanta Sports City Construction Progress Compares to Samia Suluhu Stadium [PHOTOS]

Seat installation at Talanta Stadium is now complete across most tiers, while Samia Suluhu Stadium continues its steady progress ahead of AFCON 2027.

As the countdown to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) intensifies, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are leaving nothing to chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Massive infrastructure developments are underway across East Africa, with the Talanta Sports City Stadium and Samia Suluhu Stadium making steady progress to beat crucial deadlines.

In recent visual updates offer an exciting glimpse into the progress of these two architectural marvels, revealing that both nations are moving into the final, high-value phases of construction.

Samia Suluhu Stadium progress. Image source: Talanta Stadium

Samia Suluhu Stadium Progress

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Samia Suluhu Stadium is transforming into a world-class arena. The latest progress reports highlight a concerted effort to finalise key fan experience elements and the playing surface itself.

The stadium's pitch development is in an advanced stage. Automated sprinkler systems are actively conditioning the green playing field, ensuring the turf meets stringent CAF and FIFA standards.

Samia Suluhu Stadium progress. Image source: Talanta Stadium

Framing this impressive pitch is the stadium's massive steel superstructure, which already looks imposing against the skyline.

The tech integration is also moving at a rapid pace. An ultra-modern LED Screen TV has been fully installed, hanging majestically beneath the roof structure to guarantee an immersive replay experience for matchgoers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samia Suluhu Stadium progress. Image source: Talanta Stadium

Seat installation is proceeding seamlessly with top-notch craftsmanship. Rows of bright blue and yellow seats are currently being bolted into the lower and mid-tiers, mirroring the colours of the Tanzanian flag.

Talanta Stadium

Talanta Stadium progress. Image source: Talanta Stadium

The Talanta Stadium has hit a massive milestone. Local organisers have proudly announced that the finish line is firmly in sight, with structural work pivoting toward final aesthetic and internal touches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most exciting update is that seat installation is officially complete across all general admission tiers. The multi-tiered stadium stands are beautifully clad in an organised mosaic of red, green, black, and white seats, reflecting Kenya’s national heritage. The only area awaiting final seating is the exclusive VVIP section.

Talanta Stadium progress. Image source: Talanta Stadium

On the ground level, focus has shifted to nurturing the playing surface. The grass at Talanta Stadium is sprouting up nicely, showcasing a checkerboard pattern of young turf that is filling out with every passing week.

Field experts are on-site daily, treating and rolling the grass to achieve the density required for high-octane tournament football.

Talanta Stadium progress. Image source: Talanta Stadium

Advertisement

Advertisement