Micah Obiero: Harambee Stars Striker On What Makes African Football Stand Out Compared to Europe

Micah Obiero reflected on his Kenya debut, highlighting the key differences in style and intensity between African and European football.

Harambee Stars striker Micah Obiero has opened up about the difference between African and European Football after making his Kenya debut.

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Micah Obiero was handed his first Harambee Stars call-up by Benni McCarthy during the two-legged international friendlies against Lesotho in South Africa.

He made his debut in the first leg of the match, where Harambee Stars were held to a 1-1 draw before winning 4-0 in the second leg of the match.

Micah Obiero: African Football is Very Physical

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Speaking to Wealdstone FC, his parent club, the Harambee Stars striker pointed out the distinct style of play he encountered.

"African football is very physical, with more challenges, but it's slower in general, like international football tends to be. I found it's more calculated, so you have to be even more ready to make the most of every moment," he revealed.

Micah Obiero on Representing Kenya

Meanwhile, Micah Obiero followed in the footsteps of his father, Henry, and younger brother, Zech, by representing Kenya on the international stage.

The 25-year-old's call-up was well-earned, following a stellar 2025/26 season where he finished as Wealdstone's top scorer with 19 goals in all competitions. His outstanding form also saw him named the club's Players' Player of the Season.

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"Playing for Kenya wasn't on my mind last summer, but I know my ability, and I've got confidence in it…so it's a very special moment," said the former Huddersfield Town youth product.

Obiero joins the national team at an exciting time, with Kenya set to automatically qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations as co-hosts alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

"They [Football Kenya Federation] called for me at Huddersfield, but it was very early then," he explained. "Now I'm joining my brother and my father in representing Kenya, and that's something for our family to be really proud about."

Micah Obiero was already planning a trip to Kenya this summer to visit extended family in Bondo, but his international duties added another significant journey to his offseason schedule.

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"I flew back home to the UK after seeing family," said the forward, who has made over 150 appearances for Wealdstone since joining from Boston United in September 2022.

"Then it was back to Kenya for two days with the squad before we flew to South Africa for the two games against Lesotho."

Reflecting on the experience, he added: "You're all representing exactly the same cause as a national squad. The ambition is to represent your country well, and I'm so proud to do that with Kenya."

Although Micah Obiero did not get to play alongside his brother Zech, the family has celebrated each milestone. "Dad said to go out there and enjoy it," Micah smiled.

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"I'm sure he gave Zech the same advice for his debut not so long ago. There's no competition between us; we're just amazingly proud of each other to be able to do what every player dreams about."

Micah Obiero Credits His Teammates Following Stellar Season

A key figure for Wealdstone all season, Obiero credited his club teammates for his success. "Perhaps it was my year to start to make a bit of noise," he chuckled, acknowledging his return to a central striking role. "Back up front made all the difference and allowed me to gather a lot of confidence."