Nairobi City Thunder Secure KSh 10 Million Sponsorship Boost Ahead of 2026 Season

Nairobi City Thunder have secured a major financial boost ahead of the 2026 season, strengthening their preparations for domestic and continental basketball competitions.

Nairobi City Thunder (NCT) have received a significant boost after announcing a KES 10 million investment aimed at strengthening the club’s operations and supporting its long-term growth in Kenyan and continental basketball.

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The partnership between Nairobi City Thunder and I&M Bank is set to enhance the team’s competitiveness in the Kenya National Basketball League while reinforcing its ambition to establish itself as a leading force on the African basketball stage.

The agreement officially runs from May 25, 2026 to September 2026, covering the full league season, with an automatic extension should the campaign continue beyond the scheduled end date.

Strategic Partnership to Elevate Kenyan Basketball

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The deal sees I&M Bank assume the role of Official Banking Partner for the remainder of the season, with a focus on supporting Nairobi City Thunder’s continued rise in both domestic and international competitions.

Nairobi City Thunder have already made history as the first Kenyan club to qualify for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in 2024, before repeating the feat in 2025.

The team also dominated the Kenya National Basketball Federation league, going undefeated in both the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

Speaking during the launch, I&M Regional CEO, Kihara Maina said: “We are proud to stand with Nairobi City Thunder at a time when the club continues to raise the standard of basketball not just in Kenya, but also across the region. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting homegrown excellence, investing in youth, and building meaningful connections with communities through sport.”

Building More Than Just a Team

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Club CEO and founder Colin Rasmussen welcomed the partnership, describing it as a wider investment in the basketball ecosystem beyond the court.

“When people think about basketball, they see the players. What they don’t always see is the ecosystem around it, creators, businesses, event staff, media professionals, and young entrepreneurs. Partnerships like this help grow that entire ecosystem. We are delighted to launch this partnership with I&M Bank today as it provides essential resources and enhances our operational capacity,” Rasmussen said.

He added that the sponsorship will play a key role in strengthening the club’s preparation for major competitions, including the Basketball Africa League.

Nairobi City Thunder forward Tom ‘Bush’ Wamukota also expressed his appreciation for the support, saying it serves as motivation for the squad.

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“This partnership means a lot to us as players because it shows that our work is being recognised at the highest level. Having I&M Bank behind Nairobi City Thunder gives us extra motivation to compete hard, represent the badge well, and make our supporters proud throughout the season,” he said.