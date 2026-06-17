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Ivory Coast Star Allowed to Play at World Cup Amid Ongoing Match-Fixing Investigation

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 19:42 - 17 June 2026
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Ivory Coast Star Elye Wahi Allowed to Play at World Cup Amid Ongoing Match-Fixing Investigation
Ivory Coast Star Allowed to Play at World Cup Amid Ongoing Match-Fixing Investigation
Despite an ongoing investigation in France, the striker remains available for Ivory Coast as he continues his World Cup campaign in the United States.
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Ivory Coast international Elye Wahi was arrested just two weeks before the 2026 World Cup as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing offences.

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The Nice striker is currently with his national team in the United States for the tournament. Wahi, 23, started for Ivory Coast in their 1-0 opening game victory against Ecuador, playing 56 minutes before being substituted.

Despite the ongoing investigation, he was permitted to travel and compete in the World Cup as he has not been formally charged.

The inquiry stems from a Ligue 1 match last month where Nice played to a 0-0 draw against Metz. Authorities are looking into allegations that Wahi deliberately received a yellow card during the game.

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The striker was booked in the 35th minute for a foul on Sadibou Sane, which followed two other fouls he committed just minutes earlier.

Elye Wahi Arrest Confirmed

A spokesperson for the Marseille public prosecutor’s office confirmed the arrest to The Athletic. "We can confirm that a 23-year-old football player, competing in France’s Ligue 1, was arrested on May 29 as part of an investigation... into allegations of organised fraud, organised sports corruption, handling of proceeds of crime and money laundering," the statement read. "He was released after he was interviewed in police custody. The investigations remain ongoing."

The prosecutor's office also clarified, "The football player is not a member of the French selection taking part in the World Cup."

Wahi was taken into custody on May 29, shortly after a standout performance where he scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Saint-Etienne, a result that secured Nice's place in Ligue 1 for the next season.

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The investigation was initiated after the LFP, Ligue 1's governing body, reported suspicious betting patterns related to wagers on Wahi receiving a yellow card in the match against Metz.

Ivory Coast Off to Winning Start

Despite the controversy, Wahi featured in his country's World Cup opener. While he did not score, he came close by hitting the woodwork in the second half.

The Elephants secured a crucial win late in the game when Manchester United's Amad Diallo, a second-half substitute, scored the decisive goal.

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The victory puts Ivory Coast in a strong position to advance from their group. They are now preparing for their next Group E fixture against Germany this weekend, where Wahi is expected to be available for selection.

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