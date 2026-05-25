Moses Shumah Shines Bright With Hat-Trick of Major Honours in Zambia Image source: Kevin Teya X

Moses Shumah Shines Bright With Hat-Trick of Major Honours in Zambia Image source: Kevin Teya X

Moses Shumah: Harambee Stars Striker Shines Bright With Hat-Trick of Major Honours in Zambia

Moses Shumah enjoyed a standout campaign in Zambia, earning multiple top honours after an impressive season.

Power Dynamos FC celebrated their standout performers of the 2025/26 season at the club's annual Awards Gala, held in partnership with Garden Court Kitwe.

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Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah and Kondwani Chiboni were the night's biggest honorees, each taking home multiple accolades.

Moses Shumah Stands Out at Power Dynamos Awards

Moses Shumah was the star of the evening, securing a hat-trick of awards. He was named the club's Top Scorer, voted Fans' Player of the Season, and received the coveted Footballer of the Year award.

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Shumah enjoyed a truly remarkable debut season with Power Dynamos by finishing as the top scorer in the Zambian Super League.

His incredible tally of 21 league goals by late April proved vital in helping the club secure the championship title

Moses Shumah quickly became a beloved figure among the fans after scoring the decisive winning goal against fierce rivals Nkana FC in the tense Kitwe Derby

The striker also made a massive impact on the continental stage by scoring crucial goals to guide his team into the CAF Champions League group stages

His consistent goal-scoring and exceptional contributions throughout the campaign made him a clear favourite among both supporters and his peers.

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Kondwani Chiboni Wins Two Awards

Midfielder Kondwani Chiboni also had a memorable night, earning two major awards. He was recognised as the Most Consistent Player and was also named the Players' Player of the Season, a testament to the high regard in which he is held by his teammates in the dressing room.

The gala highlighted the depth of talent and dedication within the squad, with several other individuals recognised for their contributions.

Power Dynamos Full List of Award Winners

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Footballer of the Year: Moses Shumah

Top Scorer: Moses Shumah

Fans' Player of the Season: Moses Shumah

Most Consistent Player: Kondwani Chiboni

Players' Player of the Season: Kondwani Chiboni

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Most Disciplined Player: Fredrick Mulambia

Most Improved Player: Chifundo Mphasi

Golden Glove Award: Willard Mwanza & Lawrence Mulenga

Club President's Award: Aaron Katebe