Moses Shumah: Harambee Stars Striker Shines Bright With Hat-Trick of Major Honours in Zambia
Power Dynamos FC celebrated their standout performers of the 2025/26 season at the club's annual Awards Gala, held in partnership with Garden Court Kitwe.
Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah and Kondwani Chiboni were the night's biggest honorees, each taking home multiple accolades.
Moses Shumah Stands Out at Power Dynamos Awards
Moses Shumah was the star of the evening, securing a hat-trick of awards. He was named the club's Top Scorer, voted Fans' Player of the Season, and received the coveted Footballer of the Year award.
Shumah enjoyed a truly remarkable debut season with Power Dynamos by finishing as the top scorer in the Zambian Super League.
His incredible tally of 21 league goals by late April proved vital in helping the club secure the championship title
Moses Shumah quickly became a beloved figure among the fans after scoring the decisive winning goal against fierce rivals Nkana FC in the tense Kitwe Derby
The striker also made a massive impact on the continental stage by scoring crucial goals to guide his team into the CAF Champions League group stages
His consistent goal-scoring and exceptional contributions throughout the campaign made him a clear favourite among both supporters and his peers.
Kondwani Chiboni Wins Two Awards
Midfielder Kondwani Chiboni also had a memorable night, earning two major awards. He was recognised as the Most Consistent Player and was also named the Players' Player of the Season, a testament to the high regard in which he is held by his teammates in the dressing room.
The gala highlighted the depth of talent and dedication within the squad, with several other individuals recognised for their contributions.
Power Dynamos Full List of Award Winners
Footballer of the Year: Moses Shumah
Top Scorer: Moses Shumah
Fans' Player of the Season: Moses Shumah
Most Consistent Player: Kondwani Chiboni
Players' Player of the Season: Kondwani Chiboni
Most Disciplined Player: Fredrick Mulambia
Most Improved Player: Chifundo Mphasi
Golden Glove Award: Willard Mwanza & Lawrence Mulenga
Club President's Award: Aaron Katebe
Most Dedicated Official: Kofi Boyd Tiza