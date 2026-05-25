Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars Told Importance of Facing South Africa and Co in 'Tough' AFCON 2027 Qualifiers

The Harambee Stars legend says the challenging Group D fixtures, including South Africa, will be crucial preparation for Benni McCarthy's squad ahead of AFCON 2027.

Harambee Stars legend Allan Wanga has described the Harambee Stars' 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group, which includes South Africa, as "not easy at all."

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Kenya, along with co-hosts Uganda and Tanzania, will stage the continental tournament in 2027. The qualifiers will set up an intriguing reunion for South Africa with their all-time leading goalscorer, Benni McCarthy, who netted 31 goals for Bafana Bafana.

This time, however, Benni McCarthy will be in the opposing dugout as the manager of the Harambee Stars. Kenya and South Africa have been drawn in Group D alongside Guinea and Eritrea.

Allan Wanga Comments on Harambee Stars AFCON Qualifying Group

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As Kenya has already secured its spot as a co-host, only the highest-ranked team from the remaining three nations in the group will advance to the finals. Allan Wanga, who earned 34 caps for his country, believes the draw presents a significant challenge.

"For the Harambee Stars, the qualifiers are interesting because Kenya is already guaranteed a place as co-hosts, but CAF still requires the team to play competitive qualifiers for preparation and balance in the groups," Wanga told Soccer Laduma.

"Group D with South Africa, Guinea, and Eritrea is not easy at all," he continued. "South Africa and Guinea bring serious experience and quality, while Eritrea can still be tricky. But maybe that pressure is exactly what Kenya needs. Playing strong opposition regularly before the tournament could sharpen the squad mentally and tactically."

Wanga also conveyed his excitement about the tournament, emphasising its importance for the entire East African region.

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