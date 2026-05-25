Mamelodi Sundowns Cash in Millions Following CAF Champions League Win

Mamelodi Sundowns secured continental glory with a hard-fought aggregate victory, marking a historic achievement for the club.

Mamelodi Sundowns cemented their place among Africa’s elite after clinching their second CAF Champions League title.

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They secured the trophy with a 2-1 aggregate win over AS FAR following a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Rabat.

Beyond the immense sporting glory of adding a second star to their badge, the triumph has triggered an unprecedented financial windfall for the club.

Mamelodi Sundowns: A Historic Windfall

By lifting the marquee trophy, Mamelodi Sundowns walked away with a record-breaking first-place prize of $6,000,000 (roughly R110 million). This staggering figure represents a massive 50% increase from the previous season's payout.

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The financial boom is the direct result of a major structural overhaul by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Under the leadership of CAF President Patrice Motsepe, total funding for interclub competitions has surged by 153%, skyrocketing from $19 million in 2021 to a massive $48 million.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ massive $6 million grand prize is part of a newly structured $19.6 million total prize pool allocated for the tournament’s advanced stages.

To put Masandawana’s earnings into perspective, CAF's updated knockout stage distributions heavily reward excellence at every level.

While the champions walked away with the lion's share of $6,000,000, the runners-up, AS FAR, secured a hefty consolation prize of $2,000,000.

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Teams that bowed out in the semi-finals were rewarded with $1,200,000 each, while the quarter-finalists took home $900,000 for their efforts.

Even the clubs finishing third and fourth in the group stages received a respectable $700,000 payout. Additionally, CAF doubled its solidarity grant to $100,000 per club during the preliminary rounds to help teams cover hefty travel and accommodation logistics across the continent.

First, the continental crown secures Mamelodi Sundowns a spot in the upcoming CAF Super Cup against Algeria's USM Alger (the CAF Confederation Cup winners). Winning that one-off match will tack on an additional $500,000 to their coffers.

Second, and perhaps most importantly, conquerors of the continent secure highly coveted positioning for the massive 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in 2029.

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