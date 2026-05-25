Arsenal Receive Major Boost as PSG Star Doubt Emerges Ahead of Champions League Final

Arsenal are boosted ahead of the final as a key PSG defender faces uncertainty over his fitness and may miss out on the starting lineup.

Arsenal's preparations for the Champions League final have been bolstered by reports from France suggesting Paris Saint-Germain could be without a key player for the showdown in Budapest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Mikel Arteta's squad gears up for one of the most significant matches in the club's recent history, concerns are mounting over the fitness of two of PSG's major stars, potentially tilting the odds in Arsenal's favour.

PSG vs Arsenal: Achraf Hakimi 'Unlikely' to Start Final

According to recent reports, PSG's influential right-back Achraf Hakimi is now considered "increasingly unlikely" to start the final after missing another crucial training session.

The Moroccan international, along with teammate Ousmane Dembele, did not participate in an internal squad match over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead, Achraf Hakimi was limited to individual training as he continues his recovery from a persistent injury.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined for PSG's Champions League semi-final second leg and their last four domestic league games, casting serious doubt on his availability.

While he is making progress, a spot on the bench is now seen as a more realistic outcome than a place in the starting lineup.

Dembele also remains a concern for the French champions, though the forward expressed confidence about his own condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm doing very well. I had a slight scare against Paris FC, but I'm fine and I'll be ready for the final," he stated. When asked if he would be fully fit, he replied, "Yes, I think so. Yes, I'll be ready."

PSG vs Arsenal: Potential Advantage for Arteta's Gunners

The potential absence of Hakimi from PSG's starting eleven would be a significant advantage for Arsenal. As captain, he is one of Europe's most dynamic attacking full-backs, known for his relentless pace, width, and creativity on the right wing.

Much of PSG's offensive strategy is built around his overlapping runs, which stretch defences and create space. His leadership in high-stakes games would also be sorely missed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Losing Hakimi could force PSG into a tactical reshuffle, possibly moving Warren Zaïre-Emery to right-back and bringing Fabian Ruiz into the midfield, a change that could disrupt their overall balance.

For Arsenal, this development could neutralise one of PSG's primary threats in transition and create opportunities for their own left-sided attackers to exploit.