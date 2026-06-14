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Elaine Thompson-Herah Set for European Comeback as She Targets Historic Record

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 17:15 - 14 June 2026
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Elaine Thompson-Herah Set for European Comeback as She Targets Historic Record
Elaine Thompson-Herah Set for European Comeback as She Targets Historic Record
The five-time Olympic champion is set for a European comeback as she prepares to compete at a major meeting with a significant record in her sights.
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The organisers of the Boris Hanžeković Memorial have officially lit up social media with the announcement that five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah is confirmed to compete at the prestigious meeting in Zagreb.

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Taking to their official X (Twitter) page, the event organisers revealed that the Jamaican sprint sensation will be heading to the Croatian capital with a very specific, historic target on her radar.

The fastest woman alive will be looking to rewrite a meeting record that has stood untouched for nearly four decades.

Elaine Thompson-Herah Chasing a Historic Mark

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The record in Elaine Thompson-Herah’s mind belongs to Bulgaria’s Anelia Nuneva, who clocked a blistering 10.92 seconds in Zagreb back in 1988.

For 38 years, generation after generation of world-class sprinters have tested themselves on the Zagreb track, yet Nuneva's mark has stubbornly held its ground.

By sending a clear signal that she is chasing the 10.92-second barrier, Elaine Thompson-Herah is adding an incredible layer of drama to this year's Continental Tour Gold event.

“5x Olympic champion, the 2nd fastest woman of all-time and 🇯🇲 record holder Elaine Thompson-Herah will chase the MR in Zagreb set by Anelia Nuneva in 1988 - 10.92,” the organisers posted on their page.

Elaine Thompson-Herah: The Road Back to Dominance

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For Thompson-Herah, the race represents a vital checkpoint in her high-profile comeback. After a gruelling battle with a persistent Achilles injury that forced her to agonisingly miss the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, her journey through the 2026 season has been focused on steady progression.

The Jamaican star has openly shared how challenging the recovery was mentally, but her recent performances prove she is finding her elite stride once again.

Having already dipped back under the 11-second barrier earlier this season, shattering Nuneva's 10.92-second mark would serve as a definitive statement to the track world that she is fully back and operating at a world-class level.

Boasting a personal best of 10.54 seconds, the meeting record is well within Elaine Thompson-Herah’s ultimate capabilities.

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The race will also mark the first time Elaine Thompson-Herah will be competing in Europe since 2023, when she competed at the Diamond League Meeting in Brussels, where she won the race in 10.84 seconds.

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