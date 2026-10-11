Mombasa Run Records 1000 Participants Ahead of Stanchart Nairobi Marathon

Brian Kurgat and Eusilah Jemeli won the men’s and women’s 21km races, respectively. A record 1,000 runners turned out for the Standard Chartered Mombasa Satellite Run on Sunday, ahead of the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

Brian Kurgat and Eusilah Jemeli won the men’s and women’s 21km races, respectively. A record 1,000 runners turned out for the Standard Chartered Mombasa Satellite Run on Sunday, ahead of the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

Brian Kurgat and Eusilah Jemeli claimed top honours as the Mombasa event recorded a 25 per cent rise in participation ahead of the Nairobi showpiece on October 25.

The road to the 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon gathered momentum on Sunday after a record 1,000 runners participated in the Mombasa Satellite Run, with Brian Kurgat and Eusilah Jemeli emerging victorious in the men's and women's 21km races.

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The turnout marked a significant increase in participation at the coastal event, which attracted 25 per cent more runners than the 800 recorded last year, underlining the growing appetite for road running in Mombasa.

The event served as a key build-up to the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, scheduled for October 25 at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, where thousands of runners are expected to converge for one of Kenya's major road-running events.

Kurgat and Jemeli Lead the Way in Mombasa

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Kurgat claimed the men's 21km title after using the coastal race as an opportunity to assess his form ahead of the Nairobi Marathon, while Jemeli took top honours in the women's category.

The other races also produced notable performances, with Martin Madinda and Sylvia Carson winning the men's and women's 5km races, respectively.

Duncan Komen and Gloria Bahati emerged victorious in the men's and women's 10km categories, adding to an event that attracted participants across different age groups and running abilities.

Two participants also received special recognition for their efforts. Eighty-four-year-old Lalit Doshi completed the 10km race, while Amin Hussein was recognised among the fastest children at the event.

The broad range of participants reflected the event's appeal beyond competitive athletics, bringing together experienced runners, young talents and recreational participants in a shared sporting experience.

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The increase from 800 participants last year to 1,000 this year was one of the major highlights of the coastal event, signalling stronger interest in the marathon series outside Nairobi.

All three races, the 21km, 10km and 5km, started and finished at Mama Ngina Waterfront, with runners passing through several notable locations across Mombasa.

The routes took participants past Pandya Hospital, Fontanella Roundabout, Treasury Square, the Governor's Office, Coast Junior Academy and Sea View Plaza, offering runners a route through key parts of the coastal city.

David Mwindi, Chairperson of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon Local Organising Committee, said the turnout demonstrated the broader purpose of the event beyond sporting competition.

“Seeing 1,000 people turn up in Mombasa is a powerful reminder that the marathon is about more than running. It is about bringing communities together around a shared purpose. Through the Standard Chartered Foundation, we are working to create opportunities for young people, women and people with disabilities to learn, earn and grow. The enthusiasm we have seen at the Coast shows that more communities want to be part of that journey,” said David Mwindi, Chairperson of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon Local Organising Committee.

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The organisers view the satellite run as an opportunity to extend the marathon's reach to more communities while promoting participation in sport and supporting initiatives aimed at social and economic development.

Organisers Target Strong Turnout at Nairobi Marathon

With the Mombasa event registering growth, the organisers are now looking to carry the momentum into the main marathon in Nairobi on October 25.

“The growth from 800 runners last year to 1,000 this year is encouraging. It shows that more runners at the Coast are embracing the opportunity to participate in the marathon series and prepare for the main race. We are looking forward to carrying this momentum into the Nairobi Marathon on 25 October,” said David Mwind.

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The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon is expected to attract 30,000 participants, including runners from more than 100 nationalities and over 400 elite athletes.

The Mombasa Satellite Run forms part of a series of events leading up to the flagship competition, providing runners with opportunities to test their fitness and prepare for the main event.

For Kurgat, the 21km victory offered a valuable opportunity to evaluate his preparation and identify areas for improvement before taking on the Nairobi course.

“Winning the 21km in Mombasa has given me a good indication of where I am in my preparation. I was able to test my pace and endurance over the distance, and I now know what I need to work on before the Nairobi Marathon. My target is to build on this performance and improve my time when I race in Nairobi,” said Kurgat, winner of the men's 21km race.

His focus now shifts to Nairobi, where he will aim to build on his coastal performance and deliver an improved showing over the distance.

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Nairobi Marathon Secures Record KES 273 Million in Sponsorship

Beyond the growing participation figures, the 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has attracted a record KES 273 million in sponsorship, highlighting the continued backing the event receives from the corporate sector.

Standard Chartered is contributing KES 130 million, while 56 new and long-term partners have committed a further KES 143 million towards the marathon.

The sponsorship provides financial backing for the event as organisers prepare to welcome thousands of participants to Uhuru Gardens later this month.

The marathon also has a long-standing record of supporting social development initiatives. Since its inception in 2003, it has attracted more than 345,000 participants and raised approximately KES 520 million through the Standard Chartered Foundation.

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The funds have supported programmes focused on employability, entrepreneurship and skills development for young people, women and persons with disabilities.

The Mombasa Satellite Run therefore represents more than a competitive race, forming part of a wider initiative that combines athletics, community participation and efforts to create economic opportunities.