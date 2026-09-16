AFCON 2027 Q: Javan Ochieng Makes Final Cut as Benni McCarthy Shakes Up Harambee Stars Squad

Benni McCarthy in training with his Harambee Stars squad. Image: FKF Media

Benni McCarthy in training with his Harambee Stars squad. Image: FKF Media

Benni McCarthy has trimmed his Harambee Stars squad for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, handing Javan Ochieng his maiden senior call-up.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has finalised his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixtures, introducing fresh talent as Kenya continues its preparations for the 2027 continental showpiece.

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The headline inclusion and debutant Javan Ochieng earns his landmark senior invitation following impressive displays in the North American soccer pyramid.

After featuring for the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs during the 2025 season, where he earned Big South All-Freshman team honours, Ochieng transferred to Liberty University, where he currently plays as a sophomore midfielder for the Liberty Flames.

Alongside his collegiate career, Ochieng also features for pre-professional side Hickory FC, where his qualities have made him a constant attacking threat.

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Benni McCarthy’s Squad: Tactical Refinements Lead to Streamlined Roster

As the coaching staff fine-tuned their options for the upcoming international window, several players from the initial provisional list were left out to accommodate the final matchday balance.

High-profile names such as Wrexham defender Zak Vyner and William Lenkupae miss out as Benni McCarthy settled on his core unit.

The Kisumu-born midfielder’s inclusion adds exciting depth and fresh energy to the Harambee Stars’ forward and midfield line.

Javan Ochieng joins a versatile group of attacking options, including Gor Mahia's Ben Stanley Omondi and Sharif Musa, Carlisle United striker Micah Obiero, Ryan Ogam, Real Sociedad's Job Ochieng, and long-time national team captain Michael Olunga.

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Charlton Athletic midfielder Timothy Ouma, Exeter City defender Vincent Harper, and AIK’s Stanley Wilson bring key international experience, complementing the local core from the FKF Premier League.

While Kenya holds automatic entry to AFCON 2027 as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, these qualifier matches remain vital.

Benni McCarthy and his coaching staff are utilising every international fixture to test tactical variations, integrate promising talents like Ochieng, and establish strong momentum ahead of the tournament on home soil.

Harambee Stars Final Roster

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Goalkeepers: Byrne Omondi (Gor Mahia), Faruk Shikhalo (Nairobi United), Brian Bwire (Tusker FC).

Defenders: Michael Kibagwe (Gor Mahia), Rooney Onyango (Sogndal), Hannif Wesonga (Jamus FC), Stanley Wilson (AIK), Abud Omar (Tusker FC), Amos Wanjala (Valencia), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Vincent Harper (Exeter City).

Midfielders: Manzur Okwaro (Stade Reims), Timothy Ouma (Charlton Athletic), Chris Erambo (Tusker FC), Duke Abuya (Yanga SC), Marvin Nabwire (Power Dynamos).