Harambee Stars Defender Set for Bigger Wrexham Role Ahead of Southampton Clash After West Ham Humiliation

Harambee Stars defender Zak Vyner could be in line for a bigger role at Wrexham as they prepare to face Southampton following their heavy defeat to West Ham.

Harambee Stars defender Zak Vyner could be handed a more important role in Wrexham’s defence after Max Cleworth suffered a hamstring injury, leaving manager Phil Parkinson with limited options at the back ahead of Saturday’s clash with high-scoring Southampton.

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Zak Vyner is the only other defender in the squad with significant first-team experience this season, although he has largely been used as a utility player rather than a regular centre-back.

Cleworth’s injury, suffered in last Tuesday’s match against Burnley, has now increased the pressure on Vyner as Wrexham look to recover from a 6-0 defeat to West Ham and prepare for another difficult test.

Cleworth Injury Opens Door for Zak Vyner

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Cleworth had only recently returned to Parkinson’s preferred three-man defensive setup after recovering from an Achilles problem that disrupted his pre-season.

His absence is particularly significant because Callum Doyle and Dom Hyam had played every minute of Wrexham’s league campaign before the defensive reshuffle.

With Cleworth now sidelined, Vyner is expected to be among the main options available to Parkinson as he looks to rebuild a defence that conceded just five league goals before the heavy defeat to West Ham.

Zak Vyner Among Parkinson's Limited Defensive Options

Parkinson has few experienced alternatives available. New signing Joe Worrall, who joined from Burnley on deadline day, was introduced during the 6-0 defeat to West Ham, while academy graduate Aaron James is still waiting to gain Championship experience.

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Vyner’s versatility could therefore prove particularly valuable, with the defender capable of giving Parkinson another experienced option as Wrexham adjust to Cleworth’s absence.

Despite the growing defensive concerns, Parkinson has maintained that his squad has enough depth to cope with the situation.

Southampton Provide Major Test for Wrexham

Zak Vyner and the rest of Wrexham’s defence face a difficult assignment on Saturday when Southampton visit the Racecourse Ground.

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The Saints have scored 18 goals in seven league matches, with only West Ham having found the net more often.

Cyle Larin leads the division's scoring charts, while Finn Azaz is joint-top for goal involvements.

Southampton’s threat goes beyond Larin. Azaz has been effective operating between the lines, while Kuryu Matsuki and Léo Scienza look to stretch opposing wing-backs and create space for Larin to attack.

That could put additional pressure on Wrexham’s defensive structure, particularly with Parkinson still working out how best to replace Cleworth.

Wrexham Look to Bounce Back

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There is some encouragement for Wrexham in Southampton’s inconsistent away record, while the hosts have already shown they can be difficult to break down after drawing four of their league matches.

Ben Sheaf’s return from a calf problem also provides a boost in midfield, while Josh Windass escaped the Burnley match with only a minor knock despite remaining on the bench against West Ham.