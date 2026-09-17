Gor Mahia Unveil Game-Changing Move as They Adopt European Model Ahead of New Season

The Kenyan champions feel the new model will increase matchday attendance and further boost the club’s coffers.

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have adopted a new ticketing model used at established leagues in the world as they prepare for their opening match of the season.

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Gor Mahia will face Murang’a Seal in their 2026-27 FKF Premier League opener on Saturday, September 19 and fans have an opportunity to purchase a season ticket.

K’Ogalo have announced the introduction of the season tickets which will officially go on sale ahead of kick off with supporters now able to purchase one ticket that they will use for all of the club’s 17 home league games in 2026-27.

To sweeten the deal, a 20 per cent discount has been applied on the season tickets, which gives fans an opportunity to save significantly while it is also designed to attract as many supporters as possible and boost the club’s coffers.

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How Much Will Season Tickets Cost?

“Under the new pricing structure, a regular season ticket will cost Ksh4,080 for the 17 home games, representing a significant saving compared to purchasing individual match tickets. VIP season tickets are priced at Ksh13,600, while the premium VVIP package will go for Ksh40,800,” Gor Mahia stated through a club statement.

Gor Mahia’s regular tickets ordinarily retail at Ksh300, meaning for 17 games, a fan will spend Ksh5,100 while VIP goes for Ksh1,000, translating to Ksh17,000 for all home league matches. Meanwhile, VVIP tickets go for Ksh3,000, taking it to Ksh51,000 for the whole season, showing the significant savings those who purchase season tickets will be making.

Gor Mahia secretary general Nic Arum hopes the new model will smoothen ticket buying for the club’s supporters while also encouraging big numbers in the stands on matchdays.

“We are delighted to introduce season tickets for our loyal supporters. This is our way of making it easier and more affordable for fans to stand with Gor Mahia week in, week out,” he said.

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