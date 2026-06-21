Ghana Full of Confidence Ahead of England World Cup Clash: 'Tell Them We Are Coming'

Ghana head into their 2026 World Cup Group L clash against England riding a wave of confidence after a brilliant start to their campaign

Ghana's camp is radiating confidence ahead of a monumental 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L fixture against England, set to take place on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

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The Black Stars kicked off their campaign with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto, thanks to a late goal from Caleb Yirenkyi.

The win sets the stage for a high-stakes encounter with the Three Lions, one of the tournament's top contenders.

Adding to the drama, Otto Addo's squad carries an impressive piece of World Cup history into the match: Ghana has never lost their second group stage game in any of their four previous tournament appearances.

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Ghana Ready for England Clash

Embodying the team's bold spirit, assistant goalkeepers' coach Fatau Dauda sent a clear message on social media.

"Tell them we are coming," the former national team goalkeeper, who played at the 2014 World Cup, posted on his Instagram page.

The four-time African champions have consistently delivered on matchday two. Their impressive run began at their 2006 debut in Germany, where they defeated the Czech Republic 2-0 after an opening loss, a result that helped propel them to the Round of 16.

In 2010, they secured a 1-1 draw against Australia en route to a memorable quarter-final run. Four years later in Brazil, they held eventual champions Germany to a thrilling 2-2 draw. Most recently, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they triumphed 3-2 over South Korea in a dramatic contest.

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With two wins and two draws, Ghana's unbeaten record in their second group matches is a source of national pride.

However, extending that streak will be a formidable challenge against an English team determined to end a 60-year wait for a World Cup title.

Anxious Wait on Goalkeeper Ati-Zigi

The Black Stars' preparations are clouded by an injury concern for first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who sustained a groin injury in the opening match against Panama. Initial reports raised fears that the St. Gallen player could miss the rest of the tournament.

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However, head goalkeepers' trainer Daniel Gasper offered a more hopeful outlook on his condition. "I can tell you that we are extremely happy with his progress. Obviously, this is a medical issue," Gasper said. "We will take it day by day, session by session."

If Ati-Zigi is not cleared to play, Ghana's coaching staff will turn to their backup goalkeepers to face England's potent attack.