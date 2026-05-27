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Beldine Odemba Names Harambee Starlets Squad for Zambia Four Nations Tournament

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 10:09 - 27 May 2026
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Image source: Harambee Starlets
Harambee Starlets have named a 24-player provisional squad for a Zambia tournament as part of their build-up to WAFCON 2026.
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The Harambee Starlets are gearing up for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, with a key preparatory tournament on the horizon.

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Head coach Beldine Odemba has unveiled a 24-player provisional squad for the upcoming Four Nations Tournament, scheduled to be held in Zambia this June.

The selection maintains the core of the team that participated in the recent FIFA Women’s Series in Nairobi, while also marking the return of Emily Morang’a and Vivian Shiyonzo to the national setup.

Harambee Starlets Set For Training Camp on May 29

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The team is set to begin their training camp on Friday, May 29, before travelling to Zambia on Wednesday, June 3.

Kenya's campaign will kick off against Zimbabwe on Saturday, June 6, followed by a match against the host nation, Zambia, on Tuesday, June 9.

This tournament is a crucial step in the Starlets' journey to WAFCON 2026, which will be their second appearance at the continental finals, a decade after their 2016 debut.

Coach Odemba emphasised the tournament's importance for team development and gaining international exposure against strong opponents.

“These matches will give us another opportunity to continue building the team and exposing the players to competitive international football ahead of WAFCON," coach Odemba said.

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“Our objective is to arrive at the tournament ready to compete at the highest level. We want to challenge ourselves, target a place in the semi-finals and put ourselves in contention for World Cup qualification.”

Harambee Starlets Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Annedy Kundu, Lilian Awuor, Vivian Shiyonzo

Defenders: Elizabeth Ochaka, Ruth Ingosi, Leah Andiema, Vivian Nasaka, Norah Ann, Enez Mango, Lorine Ilavonga, Euphrasier Shilwatso

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Midfielders: Lorna Nyarinda, Tereza Engesha, Martha Amunyolete, Mwanalima Adam, Fasila Adhiambo

Forwards: Elizabeth Mideva, Jentrix Shikangwa, Elizabeth Wambui, Eglay Mukhwana, Emily Morang'a, Airin Madalina, Shaline Nambengele, Shirleen Opisa

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