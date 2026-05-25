AFC Leopards Coach Trains Guns on Referee After Title Hopes Go Up in Smoke

AFC Leopards coach Fred Ambani has laid blame at the match official following his team’s loss to APS Bomet that handed Gor Mahia the title.

AFC Leopards coach Fred Ambani has hit out at the level of officiating in the FKF Premier League after watching his side’s title race come to an end.

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Leopards handed Gor Mahia the title on a silver platter when they lost 2-1 away to Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s APS Bomet on Sunday with the home side scoring all the three goals.

After a goalless first half, Pamzo’s charges went ahead after 61 minutes when Philip Wasai slotted past Humphrey Katasi before sealing his brace with his team’s second three minutes later. The home side scored an own goal three minutes from time through Daniel Odhiambo to reduce the arrears.

However, Ambani feels his team were on the end of some poor decisions, blaming referee Oyoo Diego for biased officiating.

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Ambani Fumes at Referee After Loss

Fred Ambani: "Kama hatuwezi badilisha officiating Kenya tuko na problem..hamuezi pea Refa kama huyu decisive game ya ligi...kwanza origin yake ni wapi?"@AFCLeopards boss Fred Ambani accuses @Football_Kenya of choosing a Luo, Oyoo Diego to officiate their decisive game against… pic.twitter.com/2O7MwL66mK — William Abala- SportsRadar (@AbalaWilliam) May 24, 2026

“If we cannot change the officiating, we have a problem in Kenya. You cannot give a title-deciding game to a referee like this. The federation has to look into this,” Ambani said after the match.

“[Hassan] Beja had made a run [towards goal] and was pulled back but he was denied [a penalty] and then no booking.

“You cannot be coming into a game with a pre-determined mind. It is wrong. The federation has to look at this. The kind of games they give to referees. I have never complained about referees but today, it is bull***t,” an upset Ambani further complained.

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After pushing for the title and missing out, the Leopards boss is keen to revise his strategy and go again next season but hopes the level of officiating will also improve.

Calls for Improvement in Officiating

The former Leopards striker has urged Football Kenya Federation to ensure match officials are up to standard if the league has to maintain its competitiveness.

“We are going to prepare for next season but it will be useless if coaches do the work and decisions are made elsewhere,” he added. “We cannot sell Kenyan football if there are many things under the surface.”

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“We must first clean the mess that is in the officiating. Once we do that, then we will get fairness in this league,” Ambani further stated.

With 64 points from 33 games, Leopards’ loss left Gor Mahia with an unassailable 68 points from 32 matches, handing K’Ogalo a record extending 22nd title, with Ingwe guaranteed second place even if they do not win their final game of the season.