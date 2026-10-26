Manchester United’s injury crisis and defensive struggles have intensified pressure on Michael Carrick, who must find solutions and secure results amid a demanding fixture schedule without rushing injured players back.

Manchester United's 2–0 defeat to Atlético Madrid on October 13 has put additional pressure on Michael Carrick. United conceded within the opening minute through Pablo Barrios before Ademola Lookman secured Atlético's victory in the 79th minute. The position was further complicated by Leny Yoro's dismissal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This has been the fifth match without a win for Manchester United, and there’s little time to find a solution. Several players are unavailable, and there’s an upcoming sequence of domestic and European matches that will stress the roster further.

United's Injury List Limits Carrick's Options

Several positions have been jeopardized by the injuries, and Carrick isn’t really able to rotate the squad anymore, at least not to the extent that allows him to create a strategy.

Benjamin Šeško was listed as unavailable with a shin injury before the Atlético game, and the team has lost another center forward. The attacking approach the team has tried without him has failed to produce goals. This is noticeable in how the gambling industry has approached the Man United games. For instance, according to the crypto casinos in Pakistan, the odds of scoring in the first half have constantly decreased. Casinos such as these provide players with the best way to wager safely and without providing personal data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick Dorgu, sidelined with a thigh injury, also reduced the manager's options in the wide areas. Manuel Ugarte was another confirmed absentee, with a knee injury limiting United's midfield depth. Meanwhile, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo were listed as questionable before the European fixture, alongside Noussair Mazraou. He’s been struggling with a back injury for a while.

The absences are especially difficult since they affect several different parts of the team. Missing midfielders make it harder on the defense, which is also missing a couple of players, and the problems pile up.

The Defeat Exposed Problems Beyond Injuries

United’s problems aren’t about injuries alone, even though they’ve made it more difficult. There were defensive vulnerabilities that were especially noticeable in Madrid, and Yoro’s red card left the team without a solution to many of Atlético Madrid’s tactics.

United wasn’t able to turn promising attacking moments into results. Jan Oblak managed to deny opportunities that could change the game, and Bruno Fernandes struck the crossbar. At the same time, Atlético managed to capitalize on every major United defensive mistake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Guardian's pre-match analysis highlighted United's inability to convert possession into consistent results, and it was spot on in its assessment.

There are now two tasks for Carrick: managing the team while it’s depleted and improving performance. Even when the injured players return, the team will need much more discipline in the defense.

Four Fixtures Could Define United's October

The schedule facing United leaves little room for the players to recover. The demanding upcoming games require both squad depth and the ability to manage fatigue.

The first challenge is an away match against Leeds United on October 18. It’s a rivalry fixture that always brings intensity, and United needs to deal with the uncertainty in the defense as soon as possible. With limited recovery time after the Atlético match, Carrick may have to balance continuity against the need to rest tired players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three days later, United travel to face Como in the Champions League. The rotation will be especially important after such a short rest period. If several players remain unavailable, the manager will have to create unfamiliar combinations, and it can show on the field.

Bournemouth visit Old Trafford on October 25. It’s a chance for United to regain momentum. However, the final league fixture is an away trip to Chelsea on October 31, and it will be a very demanding match.

The sequence of matches is very demanding, and Man United doesn’t have the time to be in a slump due to bad results.

Can Carrick Find Solutions Without Rushing Players Back?

Carrick shouldn’t treat every returning player as a solution to the team’s problems. The worst thing that could happen is for a player to be rushed to return before their injuries are fully healed. It could end up making the injury worse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead, it’s best to use rotation strategically, at least in the defense, but the return of players such as Amad Diallo and the increased availability of other attacking options could help Carrick reshape his forward line.

Carrick Needs Results, Not Excuses

Manchester United's crisis has made a bad season even worse, but the latest defeat against Atlético has proven that the team needs to do something urgently. The upcoming matches against Leeds, Como, Bournemouth and Chelsea will test Carrick's ability to manage fatigue and work with a smaller squad.