Madina Okot: Kenya’s History-Making Basketball Sensation Seals Move to Australia

Madina Okot will play for Australian side Tasmania Jewels during the WNBA off season.

Madina Okot will play for Australian side Tasmania Jewels during the WNBA off season.

Madina Okot has made a big decision after opting to join Australian side Tasmania Jewels on a short-term deal during the WNBA offseason.

Kenya’s basketball star Madina Okot will not be playing in the WNBA until early next year after Australian side Tasmania Jewels secured her signing as their second import player, pending league approval.

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Okot, the 13th overall pick in the WNBA draft, represents a significant signing for the new WNBL27 franchise. Her journey to professional basketball has been remarkable, having first started playing the sport in Kenya in 2020 at the age of 16.

Now 21, the center is currently with the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA, where she is widely regarded as a future All-Star. Her signing marks the final piece of the puzzle for the Jewels' inaugural team.

Jewels coach Claudia Brassard praised the acquisition, highlighting Okot's impressive physical attributes. At 6'6" with a formidable 6'10" wingspan, she is expected to be a dominant force.

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"Okot is the final piece of our team; we'll be very competitive," Brassard stated. "We have a good balance of experience and leadership, youth and hunger, but also playmakers, sharpshooters, and interior presence."

Brassard emphasized the impact Okot will have on the court. "Her game style is physical; her height and wingspan are intimidating. She'll give us a big presence inside the paint, an elite rebounder who can also help us defensively. She's relatively new to basketball and her upside is huge; she's only just scratching the surface."

Okot on Decision to Join Tasmania Jewels

Madina Okot will play for Australian side Tasmania Jewels during the WNBA off season.

For Okot, joining a team with a strong culture and supportive environment was a key factor in her decision. Conversations with Atlanta teammate Isobel Borlase and the Jewels' coaching staff helped seal the deal.

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"After talking to Izzy and having a Zoom with the coaches, they made everything so clear," Okot explained. "I like the team's culture; I like how they take good care of players, and I just can't wait to meet you all."

Okot's rapid development has been accelerated by her time in the WNBA. Reflecting on her start in basketball, she recalled switching from volleyball. "I was just trying new things, and I ended up loving basketball," she said. "I think it was so easy to learn... and I also think it was the person who was trying to teach me; they were so good at doing it."

She described her WNBA experience as invaluable. "It is a very good experience of learning from the greatest and competing with the greatest players in the world, and I'm learning from the greatest coaches too."

Okot will play for the Jewels during the WNBA offseason and will stay through January 2027 before returning to the Atlanta Dream.

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Okot joins a comprehensive roster that includes Steph Reid, Keely Froling, Darcee Garbin, Brooke Basham, Chloe Broomhall, Portia Chopping, Katie Deeble, Mia Jacobs, Gianna Kneepkens, Ava McDonald, Taylor Mole, Nikki Parker, Andie Smith, Georgia Taylor, and Ella Tofaeono.