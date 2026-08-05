Rayon Sports Coach Explains Why Gor Mahia Are a Dangerous Opponent Ahead of Kagame Cup Final

Rayon Sports coach Francis Haringingo has highlighted the qualities he believes make Gor Mahia a formidable opponent ahead of the CECAFA Kagame Cup final.

Rayon Sports head coach Francis Haringingo has explained why his side will approach Friday's CECAFA Kagame Cup final against Gor Mahia with caution despite their impressive run to the title decider.

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The Rwandan giants have enjoyed a flawless campaign on home soil, topping their group with victories over KVZ FC (2-0) and Al Hilal (1-0) before extending their unbeaten streak with a 3-1 semi-final win over South Sudan's Jamus SC to secure a place in the final.

Gor Mahia, meanwhile, recovered from a 1-0 group-stage defeat to Vipers SC by registering wins over APR FC (5-0) and Garde Républicaine (1-0) to reach the knockout stage.

Gor Mahia then produced a resilient display in the semi-finals, battling to a 1-1 draw with Sudanese giants Al Hilal after extra time despite being reduced to 10 men, before sealing an 8-7 victory in a dramatic penalty shootout.

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The result sent Gor Mahia into their first CECAFA Kagame Cup final since 2015, where they will be aiming to end a 41-year wait for regional glory against an in-form Rayon Sports side.

Rayon Sports FC Coach on What Makes Gor Mahia a Dangerous Opponent

Speaking after Rayon Sports’ semifinal victory, Haringingo described Gor Mahia as one of the region's most formidable clubs and predicted a fiercely contested final, saying both teams have earned their place in the title decider through strong performances throughout the tournament.

He noted that the Kenyan champions possess a youthful squad filled with ambition and determination, qualities he believes have played a key role in their run to the final.

The Rayon Sports coach added that the lengthy wait both clubs have endured for regional success would provide extra motivation, with each side eager to write a new chapter in its history by lifting the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

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He said the desire to end those trophy droughts would make the encounter even more competitive, as neither team would want to let the opportunity slip away.

Haringingo expressed confidence that the final would be an entertaining contest for supporters, with both sides expected to adopt a positive approach in pursuit of the title.

He also stressed that while there is mutual respect between the two clubs, all friendships would be put aside once the match begins, with full focus placed on securing victory and lifting the trophy.

“Gor Mahia is a very big team, and I know the final will be very difficult for both sides. I have seen that Gor Mahia has a relatively young squad, and they have the hunger to win the trophy. 41 years is a long time, and 28 years, for us, is also a lot of time,” Haringingo said.

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“Both of us are hungry to make a mark, and I assure you that the final will be very thrilling. All of us want to play well and win the trophy. We are friends on the pitch, but off the pitch, the story will be very different.”