Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Score Prediction

Arsenal will be out to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they visit troubled Aston Villa and here is all you need to know about this clash.

Premier League champions Arsenal travel to Villa Park for their first away match of the season on Monday evening, setting the stage for a compelling clash between Mikel Arteta and his predecessor, Unai Emery.

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The Gunners kicked off their title defence in style with a commanding 3-0 victory over Coventry City. In stark contrast, Unai Emery's Aston Villa suffered a brutal 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion, leaving them with much to prove.

Match Preview

Arsenal's status as title favourites was only strengthened after their dominant opening-day performance against Coventry. While some of their rivals stumbled, Mikel Arteta's side delivered a straightforward victory, reinforcing their credentials for back-to-back championships.

At the Emirates, the Gunners scored three open-play goals, with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka capitalising on defensive errors before Martin Odegaard added a third. This flawless start—two wins, one trophy, six goals scored, and zero conceded—marks an impeccable beginning to the 2026-27 campaign for Arsenal. The win also saw Arteta become the fifth-fastest manager to achieve 150 Premier League victories.

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A significant milestone is now within Arsenal's reach. Having won their last four opening away fixtures in the Premier League, a victory on Monday would see them win five in a row for the first time in their 140-year history. The champions have also kept clean sheets in all four of those wins, suggesting that Arteta's 250th Premier League game in charge could be another successful outing.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa's season began disastrously. Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton side dismantled the Villans in just 31 minutes on the South Coast. From a Victor Lindelof own goal to a debut red card for Joao Gomes, everything went wrong for Villa, who now find themselves in the relegation zone after the first gameweek.

It remains to be seen whether this heavy defeat is a sign of deeper issues following the departures of Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa and Youri Tielemans, or simply an early-season anomaly. The board has acted quickly, however, securing the marquee signings of Leon Goretzka and Nicolas Jackson, who is expected to replace the outgoing Ollie Watkins.

Despite their poor start, Villa will draw confidence from an impressive recent record. They have won their last three Premier League home games against reigning champions, defeating Liverpool last season and Manchester City in the two campaigns prior. Fans will fondly remember Emiliano Buendia's late winner in this fixture last season, which marked Villa's fourth win in their last seven home league games against Arsenal. However, Arteta's side responded with a 4-1 humbling of Villa at the Emirates just weeks later.

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Team News

Arsenal's new £55m signing, Ezri Konsa, is available to make his debut against his former club but is expected to start on the bench as Arteta is likely to stick with his established defensive lineup. Bruno Guimaraes may return from a minor groin issue, but Jurrien Timber (groin) and William Saliba (back) remain sidelined.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus will be absent amid transfer speculation. Martinelli has reportedly agreed personal terms with Al-Hilal for a record-breaking £55.6m move while Jesus is headed to Barcelona.

For Aston Villa, Emery confirmed Ollie Watkins's departure on Friday, shortly before the club announced the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea. Both Jackson and fellow new arrival Leon Goretzka are registered in time to face Arsenal. However, Joao Gomes will begin a three-match suspension for violent conduct, and Amadou Onana is out long-term with a knee injury.

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Possible Starting Lineups

Aston Villa: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Ruggeri; Bogarde, Kamara; Buendia, Barkley, McGinn; Jackson

Arsenal: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal

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