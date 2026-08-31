National Sevens Circuit: Leading Duo KCB and Kabras Fancied as Embu 7s Draw is Revealed

KCB and Kabras Sugar will be looking to continue their fine run at Embu 7s. Image: SportPesa

KCB and Kabras Sugar will be looking to continue their fine run at Embu 7s. Image: SportPesa

KCB and Kabras Sugar have exchanged leads since the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit began and are favourites heading into Embu 7s, whose pools have been released.

Series leaders KCB have their work cut out in the penultimate round of the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit after landing what appears to be an easy pool for Embu Sevens.

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KCB, who lost to Kabras Sugar in the Driftwood Sevens final, to move to the top of the standings, will head to Embu in confident fashion but will need to be wary after being pooled in Group A alongside MSC Rugby, KU Black Bland and Kisumu RFC.

Embu Sevens, set for September 5-6, will see the Division One competition contested by 16 teams with Strathmore Leos having received an invitation to compete, offering them an immediate chance at redemption after being relegated from the top division last weekend.

Strathmore will aim to channel their past success at the venue, having won previous editions of the Embu Sevens but will need an improved performance to come out of Group C where Kabras Sugar are the favourites.

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Top Two Eye Success in Embu

As current leaders, KCB, on 76 points, enter the SportPesa-sponsored tournament as strong contenders, hoping to solidify their position at the top. The bankers will be hoping to reach the final once more and possibly win it and few will bet against them.

Meanwhile, Kabras, who won 15-5 at Driftwood, and trail KCB by just three points, will also be hoping for back-to-back victories and are fancied to top Group C that also has Strathmore, Nondescripts and Nakuru RFC

Meanwhile, Pool B will feature a competitive lineup with Menengai Oilers, NYS Spades and Kenya Harlequin facing off against hosts Embu RFC while in Pool D, newly-promoted Zetech Oaks, who earned their spot by winning the Division Two competition in Mombasa, have Daystar Falcons, Mwamba RFC and MMUST for company.

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EMBU 7S DIVISION ONE DRAW

Pool A: KCB Rugby, MSC Rugby, KU Blak Blad, Kisumu RFC

Pool B: Menengai Oilers, NYS Spades, Kenya Harlequin, Embu RFC

Pool C: Kabras Sugar, Nondescripts RFC, Nakuru RFC, Strathmore Leos