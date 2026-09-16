AFCON 2027: How Tusker FC's Continental Campaign Could Boost Harambee Stars

Tusker FC's continental campaign could provide valuable experience for Kenyan players as the country prepares for AFCON 2027.

Tusker FC captain Abud Omar and head coach Julien Mette have highlighted the importance of the club's continental journey for Kenya's ambitions ahead of the 2027 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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For Tusker, the Confederation Cup campaign represents more than an opportunity to compete for continental honours. The Brewers' progress could also provide valuable competitive exposure for a squad featuring several Kenyan players who are hoping to establish themselves at both club and international level.

With the 2025 AFCON scheduled to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, attention has increasingly turned to the preparations of the three host nations.

For Kenya in particular, the performance of domestic clubs in continental competitions offers an opportunity to give local players more exposure to the demands of high-level African football.

Tusker FC Eye Confederation Cup Group Stage

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The Kenyan club has advanced to the second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup after a narrow 3-2 aggregate victory over Sudan's Al Ahli Wad Madani.

Their next challenge is a showdown with Tanzania's Singida Black Stars, with a coveted spot in the group stage on the line.

The tie against Singida is therefore significant for more than just Tusker's continental ambitions. A successful campaign would guarantee the club additional matches against some of the strongest teams in African club football, allowing its players to test themselves against different styles and levels of competition.

For a club that has historically played an important role in Kenyan football, reaching the group stage would also represent another significant chapter in Tusker's continental history.

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Continental Experience Could Boost Harambee Stars

With Kenya set to co-host the 2025 AFCON alongside Tanzania and Uganda, both Omar and Mette believe that having a local team compete in the group phase of a major African club competition would significantly boost the Harambee Stars' preparations and morale.

For Kenyan players, regular continental matches can provide a different level of competition from domestic football.

The intensity, tactical demands and experience of facing clubs from other African countries can contribute to their development and give them greater exposure ahead of international assignments.

"Qualifying for the group stage would be fantastic because it exposes many of our players to a higher level of football," Abud Omar told CAF Online.

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"Last season, Nairobi United qualified, and they are now ranked among the top 100 clubs in Africa. This shows how much it can elevate not just the club, but our entire league. It would be a platform to show that Kenya produces top-tier players."

Omar's comments underline the wider significance of continental football for the domestic game. Success at club level can provide Kenyan players with opportunities to gain experience, while strong performances can also raise the profile of the country's league.

The captain's own international experience also gives him an understanding of the demands placed on Kenyan players when competing against opponents from across the continent.

Tusker FC Aim to Match Nairobi United's Achievement

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Tusker aims to follow in the footsteps of Nairobi United, who last season became the first Kenyan team since Gor Mahia in 2018 to reach a continental group stage.

The Brewers themselves have a rich history, having reached the final of the CAF Cup Winners' Cup back in 1994. That history provides additional motivation for Tusker as they attempt to make another deep continental run.

The club has previously established itself as one of Kenya's most recognisable football institutions, and a return to the group stage would give the current generation an opportunity to add to that legacy.

Nairobi United's achievement last season also demonstrated the possibilities available to Kenyan clubs on the continental stage.

Tusker will now hope to build on that momentum and ensure Kenya maintains a presence in the later stages of CAF competition.

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Coach Mette Highlights Benefits for Kenya

Coach Mette, a Frenchman with previous international experience managing Djibouti, echoed the sentiment, emphasising the direct benefits for the national team.

The coach believes the number of competitive matches available at continental level could be particularly valuable for Kenyan players.

Rather than relying solely on domestic fixtures and international windows, players would have the chance to regularly face opponents from different footballing backgrounds.

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"If Tusker reaches the group stage, it means many Kenyan players will participate in at least six high-level, competitive continental matches, gaining valuable experience," Mette explained.

"This experience will help them improve, which in turn strengthens the national team. When you combine that with the experience of our players in Europe, the overall impact on the national squad will be very positive."

Mette's assessment highlights the relationship between strong domestic clubs and the national team. A larger pool of players competing regularly at a high level could give Kenya's national team greater depth and provide the coaching staff with more experienced players to choose from.

For Tusker's Kenyan contingent, the opportunity is also a chance to demonstrate that domestic-based players can compete at the same level as their counterparts playing abroad.

Tusker FC Remain Kenya's Sole Continental Hope

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Following league champions Gor Mahia's 7-1 aggregate defeat to Egypt's Pyramids FC in the Champions League, Tusker FC stands as Kenya's sole representative in continental competitions.

That places added attention on the Brewers' upcoming tie. Their progress could determine whether Kenya continues to have representation in the later stages of this season's CAF competitions.

The result against Singida will therefore be closely followed by Kenyan football fans, particularly with the national team also preparing for the wider demands surrounding the AFCON co-hosting role.

The upcoming preliminary rounds feature five teams from the AFCON 2027 co-host nations. In the Champions League, Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Young Africans SC remain in contention.

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Meanwhile, the Confederation Cup clash between Tusker and Singida guarantees that either Kenya or Tanzania will have a team in the group stage.

The fixture adds another layer of interest to the regional rivalry between the two East African neighbours. Both countries are seeking to strengthen their football structures ahead of hosting the continent's biggest international tournament, making every opportunity for their clubs to gain continental experience increasingly valuable.