Sadio Mane, Achraf Hakimi and Vozinha Lead Historic African Presence in 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominations

Hakimi, Mané and a trio of African goalkeepers are among the standout names putting Africa firmly in the spotlight ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards.

African football has secured an unprecedented presence on the global stage following the official reveal of the shortlists for the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards.

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From marquee superstars contending for the top individual prize to an historic wave of elite shot-stoppers, talent from across the continent features prominently across every major category.

The 70th anniversary edition of the prestigious awards, co-organised by France Football and UEFA, will culminate at the iconic London Palladium Theatre on Monday, October 26, marking the first time the ceremony is hosted in the UK capital.

Achraf Hakimi and Sadio Mané Headline Men’s Ballon d’Or Shortlist

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Leading the African contingent for the men’s Ballon d’Or are Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Senegal’s Sadio Mané, who feature on the 30-player shortlist alongside global stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, and Bruno Fernandes.

Hakimi’s nomination follows an exceptional campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, where the full-back made 49 appearances, tallying four goals and 17 assists while helping the French giants capture the UEFA Champions League, European Super Cup, and Ligue 1. He also played a pivotal role in steering Morocco deep into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Mané maintained his elite output for Al-Nassr and Senegal, recording 24 goals and 13 assists across 55 matches. His performances were instrumental in securing the Saudi Pro League title, adding another domestic championship to his decorated career.

African Shot-Stoppers Take Centre Stage in Yashin Trophy Race

The continent's most impressive footprint comes in the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year category, where three of the 10 nominees for the coveted Yashin Trophy hail from Africa.

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Morocco’s Yassine Bounou and Senegal’s Édouard Mendy return to the elite selection, joined by Cape Verde’s Vozinha.

Vozinha’s inclusion stands out as one of the defining stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 40-year-old captained tournament debutants Cape Verde through an unbeaten group stage, highlighted by a clean sheet against Spain, before holding Argentina to extra time in a thrilling 3-2 Round of 32 clash, ultimately earning a spot in FIFA's fan-voted World Cup Dream Team.

Rising Stars and Women’s Game Trailblazers

Africa's next generation is equally well-represented on the 10-player Men’s Young Talent of the Year shortlist, with Morocco’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, Côte d’Ivoire’s Yan Diomandé, and Algeria’s Ibrahim Maza earning nominations for their standout club campaigns.

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Meanwhile, the women's game showcases two of Africa's most dangerous goalscorers: Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga.

Banda netted 14 goals in 21 games for Orlando Pride, while Chawinga bagged 15 goals and three assists in 22 appearances for Kansas City Current, driving her side to NWSL Shield success.

Complete List of African 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees

Men’s Ballon d’Or Shortlist

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

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Sadio Mané (Senegal / Al-Nassr)

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year (Yashin Trophy)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Al-Hilal)

Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Al-Ahli)

Vozinha (Cape Verde / Colo-Colo)

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Men’s Young Talent of the Year

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Morocco / Lille)

Yan Diomandé (Côte d’Ivoire / RB Leipzig)

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria / Bayer Leverkusen)

Women’s Ballon d’Or

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Barbra Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)