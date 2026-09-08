Harambee Stars Winger Reveals Next Move After Debut Goal in Real Sociedad's Hard-Fought Win Over Elche

Harambee Stars Winger Reveals Next Move After Debut Goal in Real Sociedad's Hard-Fought Win Over Elche

Harambee Stars Winger Reveals Next Move After Debut Goal in Real Sociedad's Hard-Fought Win Over Elche

Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng has outlined his major plan after a memorable breakthrough with Real Sociedad.

Harambee Stars striker Job Ochieng has capped his remarkable journey at Real Sociedad by scoring his first senior goal for the club in a thrilling La Liga encounter against Elche.

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The milestone moment came as La Real battled through an intensely physical performance to secure a crucial victory, with Ochieng delivering the decisive spark when his team needed it most.

Despite relentless pressure from Elche in the closing stages, Ochieng’s second-half strike proved vital in securing all three points.

Speaking after the final whistle, the young attacker expressed immense pride in the squad's defensive resilience, while immediately redirecting focus toward the hard work ahead.

A Defining Moment: Job Ochieng's First Goal

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The breakthrough came midway through the second half when Ochieng found space inside the box, finishing with clinical precision to put Real Sociedad ahead.

Elche threw everything forward in search of an equaliser during stoppage time, forcing La Real into a deep defensive block to protect their lead.

Reflecting on the gruelling final minutes and the sheer effort required to cross the finish line, Ochieng praised his teammates' collective fight and determination to hold onto the result.

"Yes, yes, yes. We have defended a lot, and we have fought everything, and we have given everything. We almost finished the game, but no matter what happens, we have given everything to get the three points," Job Ochieng said.

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From Academy Promise to Senior First-Team Impact

Ochieng's debut goal marks the culmination of a steady and impressive rise through the ranks at Real Sociedad.

After joining the club's youth academy system, his qualities quickly caught the eye of the technical bench, earning him a promotion to the senior squad.

Having gradually built up his minutes through impactful substitute appearances, his performance against Elche demonstrated his readiness to handle the physical demands of top-flight Spanish football.

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His ability to execute tactical instructions under intense pressure has earned him increasing trust from the coaching staff.

Job Ochieng: What’s Next for the Young Star

While scoring a maiden La Liga goal represents a career milestone, Job Ochieng remains grounded. Rather than dwelling on the celebration, the forward emphasised that his main focus is maintaining consistency, improving his output during training, and cementing a regular starting berth in San Sebastián.