Job Ochieng: Harambee Stars Winger Reflects on How Facing Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Lifted His Confidence

Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng reveals how facing Real Madrid at the Bernabéu gave him a major confidence boost as he continues his rise at Real Sociedad.

Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng has opened up about his rapid transition to European football's elite stage, describing his encounter with Real Madrid and global superstar Kylian Mbappé at the Santiago Bernabéu as a profound reality check.

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Speaking in an interview with Basque publication El Diario Vasco, the young attacker reflected on the steep learning curve of La Liga, his initial conversation with manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, and his relentless mindset inside Real Sociedad's Zubieta training ground.

After starting the campaign at a measured pace, stepping onto the pitch against the reigning European champions served as an undeniable eye-opener regarding the intensity, speed, and precision required at the highest level of world football.

Job Ochieng: The Bernabéu Reality Check

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Every young footballer dreams of walking out onto the turf of the Santiago Bernabéu, but facing Real Madrid's star-studded lineup presents a formidable test.

For Job Ochieng, whose season began gradually as he adjusted to top-flight demands, the trip to Madrid highlighted the vast gap between youth football and world-class competition.

Sharing his thoughts on how the encounter reshaped his perspective on elite football, Ochieng admitted that sharing the pitch with elite talents like Kylian Mbappé served as a definitive wake-up call early in his first-team journey.

"I started the pre-season a bit slowly, but after the match at the Santiago Bernabéu, I started gaining confidence. Besides running and scoring goals, what I want most is to help the team win," he said.

Job Ochieng: The First-Team Call-Up

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Despite the harsh lessons learned on the pitch against Spanish giants, Job Ochieng's inclusion in the senior setup stems from steady growth and direct trust from manager Pellegrino Matarazzo.

The young forward revealed the pivotal conversation that sealed his promotion from the academy ranks to the senior squad at La Real.

Recalling the moment Matarazzo delivered the news, Job Ochieng explained how the manager urged him to embrace his distinct skill set while keeping a humble, urgent mindset during daily sessions at the Zubieta training complex.

"It was Matarazzo who told me. We had a great conversation. For me, it was an incredible opportunity, and I treat every day at Zubieta as if it were my last chance. Matarazzo told me to just keep being myself and not to change anything,” he said.

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“He said I have different qualities that the team doesn't have and that I needed to explore and make the most of them. That's what he told me, not my own words. But this isn't the end; hopefully, it's just the beginning."

Job Ochieng: Maximising Unique Qualities in La Liga

Matarazzo's instruction to leverage his unique profile highlights Real Sociedad's tactical plan for the youngster. Known for his unique qualities, Job Ochieng offers a distinct attacking option within La Real's structured possession system.