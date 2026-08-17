Government Reveals Timeline for Completing All Stadiums Ahead of AFCON 2027

The government has provided a major update on when Kenya's stadiums and other key sports facilities will be ready ahead of AFCON 2027 and other major events.

Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi has committed to completing all ongoing construction and renovation of sports facilities across Kenya within the next nine months, as the government steps up efforts to improve the country's sporting infrastructure.

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Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, the PS said the national government is working closely with county governments to ensure contractors remain on schedule and that the projects are completed within the set timeframe.

“I am confident that the projects will be ready in the next nine months,” Mwangi stated. “We are working in collaboration with the county governments to ensure that they are delivered in good time for use.”

The commitment comes as Kenya continues to invest in upgrading sports facilities across the country, with several venues undergoing construction, renovation and improvement works.

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Kenya Steps Up Preparations for 2027 AFCON

The Principal Secretary also confirmed that the government is actively engaging with officials from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Mwangi revealed that CAF inspectors have already assessed some of the facilities earmarked for the tournament and provided recommendations on areas that require improvement.

“We held a meeting with inspectors from CAF, and they gave us recommendations on what needs to improve when it comes to the facilities that will be used,” he explained. “We are working to make sure everything is ripe for the tournament.”

The government is expected to use the coming months to address the issues raised by CAF, with the quality and readiness of stadiums and other sporting infrastructure remaining a key part of Kenya's preparations.

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Federations Involved in Facility Planning

Mwangi further explained that the government is consulting various national sports federations to ensure the facilities being developed are suitable for both local and international competitions.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Athletics Kenya are among the bodies involved in the consultations, with their input expected to help shape facilities according to the specific requirements of different sports.

“The government is working closely with the federations to make sure that the facilities meet the required standards for use,” he said.

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